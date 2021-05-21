First-place Revolution expecting opponents best shots

Defender Andrew Farrell believes the fast start is momentum carried over from last year’s playoff run. He also understands the ups and downs that happen over the course of a full season.

Revolution defender Andrew Farrell (white jersey) accepts the reality that now that they are first place in the Eastern Conference that opponents will be trying just a little bit harder.

Now that they are in first place, the Revolution expect the best from each opponent, starting with Saturday night’s (8 p.m.) matchup against the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium.

“We’re in first place and we’re excited for that, but like I said, there’s 28 more games,” Farrell said. “It’s good to be in the position right now that we are. But we’re playing another good team this weekend and now that you’re in first, everybody plays you a little bit better. We still got a long way to go.”

Advertisement

After a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia last Tuesday, the Revolution bounced back with a 1-0 win over Columbus SC on Sunday courtesy of Adam Buksa’s game-winning goal in the 86th minute.

It was the fourth match of the season that came right down to the wire and marked the second 1-0 win. Farrell said it’s a good sign the Revolution have been able to stay in games, signifying the importance of finding a way to win those tight matches.

“I think if we’re staying in games late and we’re keeping the other team off the scoresheet, we’re always going to have a chance to win the game,” Farrell said. “Going into halftime and going into the second half, I think it’s important for us not to concede early. I think that’s when we’re at our best, because right now we have the attacking power to win games. Guys will step up and make the plays they need to. But if we go down a goal or something it gets a little bit tougher, especially when teams come into your place and score a goal early.”

Advertisement

The Red Bulls (2-3-0) have been on the short end of close matches this season with all three of their losses coming by one goal. Despite a ninth-place position in the Eastern Conference, New York has recorded seven goals in five matches and owns a positive goal-differential.

Caden Clark, who is 17 years old, leads New York with three goals. He joins Brian White and Fabio on a dangerous attacking unit.

“We see similar styles from last year’s team,” said Revolution coach Bruce Arena. “A very aggressive, pressing team. Good players. They have had some impressive wins this year. A pretty solid team. We expect them to come into Foxborough ready to play and giving us a difficult match.”

The Revolution went 2-3-5 at Gillette Stadium during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but have already surpassed that win total with a 3-0 mark at home.

Collecting points in front of fans at Gillette has been a priority for the Revolution early in 2021.

“Last year, I think it was something I think we really wanted to do, but we weren’t able to capitalize on the opportunity,” Farrell said. “This year, it’s something that we’re really focusing on. Being able to win our home games is really important to get to the place that we want to be at the end of the year. It’s been good for us, but we got to keep building on that.”

Advertisement



