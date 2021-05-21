Game 46: Red Sox at Phillies lineups and notes

The Red Sox continue on their road trip, opening a three-game series with the Phillies for an interleague matchup at Philadelphia.

J.D. Martinez’s two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning capped an 8-7 comeback against the Blue Jays Thursday night, and the Red Sox came away with the series win to maintain first place in the American League East.

Martín Pérez will be on the mound for the Red Sox Friday.