Game 46: Red Sox at Phillies lineups and notes

The Red Sox continue on their road trip, opening a three-game series with the Phillies for an interleague matchup at Philadelphia.
J.D. Martinez’s two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning capped an 8-7 comeback against the Blue Jays Thursday night, and the Red Sox came away with the series win to maintain first place in the American League East.
Martín Pérez will be on the mound for the Red Sox Friday.
Lineups
RED SOX (27-18): TBA
Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (1-2, 3.40 ERA)
PHILLIES (22-22): TBA
Pitching: RHP Aaron Nola (3-3, 3.64 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN+, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Nola: Bogaerts 1-9, Devers 0-5, Gonzalez 0-2, Hernández 3-6, Martinez 2-11,Plawecki 0-8, Renfroe 5-9, Verdugo 0-3, Vázquez 2-5.
Phillies vs. Pérez: Bohm 2-2, Harper 1-5, Herrera 1-5, Hoskins 0-2, Knapp 1-5, McCutchen 5-12, Miller 4-13, Realmuto 1-8, Segura 5-22, Torreyes 0-2.
Stat of the day: The Red Sox will not have a designated hitter this weekend, so Pérez, Nate Eovaldi, and Eduardo Rodriguez will all bat. Pérez is 1 for 23 in his career with 19 strikeouts, and Rodriguez 0 for 20 with 10 strikeouts. Eovaldi is 12 of 151 (.079) with two RBIs.
Notes: In four appearances against the Phillies, three of which were starts, Pérez is 1-0 with a 3.98 ERA … The Phillies have scored one run in the last 18 innings. They struck out 15 times in Thursday’s 6-0 loss to Miami, dropping them to .500 … Nola is 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in three starts against the Red Sox with 22 strikeouts and five walks.
