A guide to the NBA playoffs and the Celtics-Nets first-round series

The Nets beat the Celtics in all three regular-season matchups this year, and did it without either Durant or Harden on the floor at the same time.

That’s what the Nets are hoping for, as they’ll assemble on the floor their fearsome trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden for just the ninth time all season when they tip off against the Celtics on Saturday at 8 p.m.

How long do stars need to play together to feel comfortable? Is 202 minutes enough?

Irving enters the series averaging 26.9 points, 6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

The Celtics will need to rely on Jayson Tatum, who scored at least 30 in two of Boston’s losses. He needed 50 to help the Celtics make it out of the play-in and into the seven-game first-round series.

Here’s a preview of what to expect from the Celtics and the rest of the NBA playoffs:

Playoff schedule

The NBA saw success with its new play-in tournaments. The Lakers’ win over the Warriors on Wednesday was ESPN’s most-viewed game since the 2019 Western Conference finals, with 5,618,000 viewers tuned in. So don’t expect it to go away any time soon.

But now, it’s on to the playoffs. Here’s the rundown of the bracket:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 76ers vs. No. 8 Wizards

Joel Embiid had his best regular season, and the Process might finally prove its point. Can he have his best postseason as well? Against the Wizards in the regular season, Embiid averaged 30 points and nearly 10 rebounds.

No. 2 Nets vs. No. 7 Celtics

Will Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker be enough to match the firepower of Harden, Durant, and Irving?

No. 3 Bucks vs. No. 6 Heat

The defending Eastern Conference champions are surging at the right time, but will that be enough to tackle Giannis Antetokounmpo? Miami bounced the Bucks last season, but Milwaukee retooled to avoid another early exit.

No. 4 Knicks vs. No. 5 Hawks

The Knicks are in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and bring their fourth-ranked defense into a tight matchup against Trae Young and Atlanta. Both teams closed out their 41-31 seasons on hot streaks.

Western Conference

No. 1 Jazz vs. No. 8 Warriors-Grizzlies

The winner of Friday’s Warriors-Grizzlies game moves on to face the top seed Jazz, who expect to get star Donovan Mitchell back from a sprained ankle that’s kept him sidelined since mid-April.

No. 2 Suns vs. No. 7 Lakers

Coach Monty Williams has led Phoenix from a 19-63 record in 2019 to a No. 2 seed and a date with the defending champs in the first round. Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton (who missed the past three games with a knee injury) and Mikal Bridges are making their playoff debut alongside stalwart Chris Paul.

No. 3 Nuggets vs. No. 6 Trail Blazers

It’sMVP candidate between Denver’s Nikola Jokic vs. Portland star Damian Lillard. But Jokic won’t have Jamal Murray, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in April.

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Mavericks

The Clippers bring star power (Kawhi Leonard, Paul George) and a deep bench into a heated matchup with the Mavericks, who bring Luka Doncic, and not much else. Can Kristaps Porzingis stay healthy and help his teammate out?

Celtics-Nets schedule

Game 1: Saturday at Brooklyn, 8 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Tuesday at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Friday at Boston, 8:30 p.m., ABC/NBCSN

Game 4: Sunday, May 30, at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Tuesday, June 1, at Brooklyn, TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, June 3, at Boston, TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, June 5, at Brooklyn, TBD

*If necessary

The health report

Jaylen Brown is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist.

Danny Ainge said Thursday that Robert Williams, who missed nearly all of the second half of the Celtics’ play-in win, is still questionable.

“He’s day to day. I don’t know,” he told 98.5 The Sports Hub.

On Friday, Shams Charania reported that Williams is expected to play in Game 1.

Celtics vs. Nets this season

The Celtics were 0-3 against the Nets.

Dec. 25, 2020: Irving and Durant combined for 66 points and rolled to a 123-95 win on Christmas Day, the second game of the Celtics’ season.

March 11, 2021: Irving had 40 points (and Durant didn’t even play) as the Nets once again easily handled Boston, 121-109. “Playing against a team like this, the margin of error is very small,” Marcus Smart said after the game.

April 23, 2021: The Celtics closed the gap a bit, but still lost, 109-104, with Jayson Tatum scoring 38. The Celtics were without Brown, Walker, and Robert Williams.

TD Garden attendance

Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that large sports venues in Massachusetts will be allowed to return to full capacity May 29 when the state lifts nearly all COVID-19 restrictions. But that doesn’t necessarily mean TD Garden is fully open for business.

As of Thursday night, logistics were still being discussed with the NBA.

Ainge said Thursday that the league has yet to clarify its attendance policy, and must do so before TD Garden can release more tickets.

“We’re waiting to figure all that out,” Ainge said. “There’s our state and then there’s the NBA. There’s all sorts of protocols and hoops to jump through. So it’s pretty complicated. I’m not sure how that’s going to work.”

The first game the Celtics would be able to play in front of a full crowd would be Game 4 on May 30.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.