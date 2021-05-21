Haverhill’s Rob Font could be just a win away from a UFC title shot

But it took less than four minutes for Font to answer the questions about how his knee would respond, and how he would fare against a highly ranked opponent, as he stopped Moraes with a first-round TKO, improving his record to 18-4. The victory vaulted Font, 33, into contention for the bantamweight title.

Ranked 11th at the time, he was facing No. 3 Marlon Moraes, his first time fighting an opponent ranked in the top five.

There were plenty of unknowns surrounding Rob Font the last time he fought at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas last December. The Haverhill resident had been out of action for more than a year, rehabbing his surgically repaired knee .

This time around, it’s Font who is ranked No. 3, and he’ll be taking on No. 4 Cody Garbrandt in the main event Saturday night for UFC Fight Night 188 back at the UFC Apex. The winner could be in line for a title shot.

“This feels right,” said Font. “This is what I’ve worked so hard for. I’m excited to finally be here.”

This will be Font’s first time headlining a card for UFC. Fights on the undercard consist of three five-minute rounds, but the main event is scheduled for five rounds. While he has fought in main events before joining UFC, those were three-minute rounds. Each time, he was able to finish his opponent early.

“He’s made for these big moments,” said his coach with the New England Cartel, Tyson Chartier. “He’s got ice in his veins.

“You’re always going to get nervous before a fight. You’re going to get those butterflies, but you just have to teach those things how to fly in formation and work for you. I think he’s mastered that.”

Garbrandt is battle-tested as well. Just 29, he already held the title after going the distance with Dominic Cruz in December 2016, winning a unanimous five-round decision at UFC 207. He would drop his next three fights, two to T.J. Dillashaw followed by another to Pedro Munhoz. All three losses came by stoppage, two in the first round and one in the second.

The Ohio native snapped that losing streak last June, defeating Raphael Assuncao with a second-round knockout to improve to 12-3. But just as he resumed his winning ways, his career was put on hold when he contracted COVID.

“It was frustrating,” said Garbrandt. “I was on blood thinners. I had pneumonia. I had vertigo; the vertigo was horrible. I had blood clots, as well. It’s almost easier to have an injury than having COVID.”

Font’s last loss came against Assuncao, via a unanimous decision at UFC 226 in July 2018. He has since won three in a row. He will enjoy a 6-inch reach advantage against Garbrandt, which could suit him well as he prefers to utilize his jab and superior boxing skills to pick apart his opponents and keep them at bay.

“A guy like Cody is dangerous,” said Font. “He’s aggressive. I plan on capitalizing on his aggressiveness. My plan is to stay focused, stay sharp, and listen to the corner.”

That corner will look a little different this time around. Font is familiar with fighting at an empty UFC Apex, having gone through that experience in December, since Las Vegas has yet to lift restrictions for fans attending sporting events. One thing that will be new is the presence of his longtime girlfriend, Kathryn Frias, who otherwise would have to watch the fight back at the hotel.

“We’re going to put her to work in the corner,” Font said with a laugh. “Hopefully she gives me some good advice. If not, she’s fired.”

After he previously went an entire year between fights, the five-month turnaround has been a refreshing change for Font, who went right back into training after the win over Moraes. The long layoff between previous fights taught him patience.

“I think it’s the right time,” said Font. “I don’t think I would’ve dealt with this too well maybe three years ago. I think it’s the right time as far as experience-wise, as far as the martial arts side, the mental side, and the physical side.

”He’s catching me at the wrong time, and I’m catching him at the right time.”

The fight will be streamed on ESPN+, beginning with the prelims at 4 p.m., followed by the main card at 7 p.m.. Font and Garbrandt are expected to square off around 9:15 p.m.

