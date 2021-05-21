High-scoring Red Sox continue road dominance, beat Phillies

While the strikeouts neared 20, the Sox’ brute force at the plate led them to Friday’s win.

The Sox racked up 13 hits, two of which came by the homer. The Red Sox collected seven runs with two outs, including a Christian Vázquez double with two down in the ninth that scored three, leading to an 11-3 drubbing over the Phillies.

Despite striking out a jarring 17 times, the Red Sox were on the offensive all evening against the Phillies Friday.

Newcomer Danny Santana had his grand entrance in the fifth inning. With the game tied, 2-2, Santana belted a go-ahead solo shot on a 1-2 Aaron Nola offering. Nola hung the pitch over the heart of the plate, allowing Santana to torque his stocky 5-foot-11, 185-pound frame and send the pitch into the right field seats at Citizens Bank Park.

It sparked what eventually resulted in a blowout win for the Sox, moving them to 28-18 on the year, propelling them to 42 consecutive days in sole possession of first place in the American League East.

The Nola piece is important. The Phillies starter had the Sox’ number in his three career starts against the club prior to Friday’s outing. He went at least seven innings, allowing two runs or fewer on four hits or fewer on each occasion.

On Friday, though, the Red Sox tagged Nola for five runs — four earned — in just five innings of work.

The Red Sox established their offense against Nola in the first inning when a Xander Bogaerts groundout on a high chopper scored Alex Verdugo. Rafael Devers belted an RBI double to left that plated J.D. Martinez.

Red Sox starter Martín Pérez cruised through his first two innings of work. But with two outs in the third after Andrew McCutchen double, Pérez met Jean Segura with a changeup that was sent to left-center for a two-run shot.

Santana’s homer in the fifth led to a three-run Sox inning, which included a two-out RBI single to left by Bogaerts. McCutchen hit third baseman and cutoff man, Alec Bohm, who had Martinez between second and third — but on the back throw toward second, Bohm delivered an errant throw. That allowed Martinez to come around and score and Bogaerts to move to third on the error.

The Red Sox added some insurance in the sixth when Renfroe registered an RBI single against reliever Connor Brogdon. The Phillies added a run of their own on a Bohm RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

Yet the Sox extended their lead, 8-3, in the seventh after Rafael Devers tacked on a two-run shot off Brogdon. Vázquez’s double in the ninth rounded out the scoring.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.