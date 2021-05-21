Needham boys’ lacrosse takes possession of Bay State clash with fourth-quarter run

“It’s the difference of us having a few more possessions and when we have that momentum like that, it’s tough,” said Needham coach Dave Wainwright.

With temperatures hovering in the mid 80s, Needham controlled action at the Faceoff X and worked the host Tigers to exhaustion, facilitating a 14-7 win by virtue of a 7-0 fourth-quarter run.

NEWTON — In a heated boys’ lacrosse clash between Bay State Conference rivals Needham and Newton North, extra possessions made all the difference down the stretch.

“On a hot day like this, in the third and fourth quarter, you don’t have as many bodies. You have guys cramping up, and if we have the ball, they’re going to have to chase it. It leaned our way and we were able to capitalize.”

Newton North (3-2, 3-2 BSC) took an early 2-0 lead on goals from Henry Love (3 goals) and Max Ranta (2 goals). Chris Perri (17 saves) made a series of point-blank stops as the teams traded leads and Needham held a 5-4 advantage at halftime.

North capitalized on limited opportunities with three goals in the third quarter, and went into the final frame tied, 7-7, with the No. 12 Rockets.

But with faceoff specialists Thomas Barker and Matt Carbone leading the way, Needham (5-1, 5-0) won all eight draws in the fourth quarter.

Barker, who is committed to Endicott, scored off the opening faceoff in the fourth, and Carbone connected 45 seconds later off a feed from Ithaca-bound senior Peter Nowlan (3 goals, 2 assists).

Bryant-bound attack Nick Pisano added two of his game-high four goals in the closing minutes, as the Rockets finished 21-for-25 on faceoffs.

“They both have done their due diligence in the faceoff work,” Wainwright said of Barker and Carbone, who will play at Lasell. “They take their craft very seriously and it shows when they come out here.”

After pointing out that the final score was not indicative of a nip-and-tuck game that featured six ties over the first three quarters, Wainwright asserted that conference games might start to get even more competitive now that teams are regaining their footing.

“We’re all coming back from a very unique, cancelled year, and we’re all trying to rebuild our culture, rebuild our programs, and everyone’s just getting their legs back,” Wainwright said of teams in the Bay State.

“I think that’s been the challenge for a lot of us, and we’re just hitting our stride now. I think you’re going to see a lot more competitive games start to come at the end of the season.”