In a New York minute, Aaron Hicks, Pete Alonso lost to injured list

The 31-year-old Hicks is batting .194 with four homers, 14 RBIs and a .627 OPS in 32 games. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 13, and the club initially tried to treat the injury with medicine — knowing if that wasn’t effective, Hicks likely would need surgery.

Hicks will be out for months, New York manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Friday, but the team won’t be sure if the switch hitter has a chance to return this year until after the operation.

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have surgery for a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that could sideline him for the rest of the season.

“I don’t think he’s in a lot of pain, but he feels it,” Boone said. “It doesn’t allow him to swing the bat the way he needs to.”

Brett Gardner was set to start in center field Friday night as the Yankees opened a home series against the Chicago White Sox, who arrived in town with the best record in the American League.

Meanwhile in Miami, the Mets put infielder Pete Alonso went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday because of a sprained right hand that has bothered him since he was hit by a pitch on May 5.

“I want to nip this in the bud,” said the 2019 NL home run champion, in a 5 for 40 slump. “This is something where I feel like if I address this now, I’m going to be completely healthy the rest of the season. If we want to win the war, I’ve got to get right.”

Alonso said he hopes he can return as soon as he is eligible to come off the IL.

Rays send Willy Adames to Milwaukee; Wander Franco on way?

Milwaukee acquired shortstop Willy Adames in a multiplayer trade with Tampa Bay, the Rays perhaps clearing the way for Wander Franco, widely considered the top prospect in all of baseball.

The Brewers also got pitcher Trevor Richards from the Rays for relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen.

Adames is hitting .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games. The 28-year-old Richards has a 4.50 ERA and one save in six relief appearances.

The acquisition of Adames gives the Brewers some help at shortstop, which had been a growing concern. Luis Urías, a first-year starter, is hitting .205 and has nine errors in 38 games. Adames, 25, was Tampa’s primary shortstop, and has a career .254 batting average with 43 homers and 124 RBIs in 332 games.

Franco is 17 for 60 (.283) in his first 14 games at Triple-A Durham (N.C.), with an .867 OPS. But the switch hitter is just 20 years old, and the Rays also have Taylor Walls and Vidal Bruján at that level.

Half of league’s teams at vaccination bar, set for full capacity games

Two more Major League Baseball teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after 85 percent of their players and other on-field personnel completed vaccination, raising the total to 14 of the 30 clubs, with two additional teams merely waiting the two-week waiting period following their final doses. MLB said 84.4 percent of all Tier 1 individuals such as players, managers, coaches, trainers and support personnel had been partially or fully vaccinated, and 78.8 percent had been fully vaccinated. In addition, the Dodgers said Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on June 15, making them the 16th team either welcoming 100 percent or having set a date to do so. (The New York Yankees and Mets were allowed by New York State to go to full capacity starting this weekend, but only for sections with vaccinated fans) . . . Right-hander Stephen Strasburg was activated from the 10-day injured list to start for the Washington Nationals against Baltimore. Strasburg has been on the injured list since April 15 with right shoulder inflammation. He is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts this season.