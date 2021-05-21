There’s no stopping David Pastrnak as Bruins winger breaks through against Capitals

Five more shots into his night and nothing to show for it, just like the nine shots he took in Game 3, or the four shots he took in Game 2, or the six shots he took in Game 1. First period ended, no goals. Second period ended, no goals (even if scorers initially gave him credit for the shot that was actually redirected by Brad Marchand’s stick). No matter what angle Pastrnak played or what type of shot he took, the net refused to let him in.

David Pastrnak was always too good to be denied a goal in this first-round playoff hockey series, but as the minutes continued to tick away between the Bruins and Capitals Friday night, fate sure seemed determined to shut the talented winger out of yet another box score.

Even when it was wide open.

But here’s the thing about players as good as Pastrnak: When the stakes are this high, they refuse to let the vagaries of a bouncing puck dictate their fate. They find a way to be the change, to force the action in other ways, to make sure they are part of a winning team effort even if their individual contribution isn’t where they want it to be. And if frustration starts to creep in? They just redirect it into their game, like fuel for the playoff fire.

Pastrnak was everywhere against the Capitals, and everywhere he went, the puck followed him. He peppered Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov. He flattened Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin. He skated rings around defenders and performed a hockey ballet with his linemates.

And then, finally... mercifully... and oh, so deservedly... he scored.

With a power play snipe just 29 seconds into the third period Friday, on his 25th shot of the series, Pastrnak found the back of the net. And as he threw his arms in the air, jumping into the boards near his jubilant bench, he’d effectively secured the Bruins stranglehold on this first-round playoff series.

Boston’s 4-1 victory was built on the assist he delivered to Marchand to take a 1-0 lead in the second period and the goal he scored that pushed the lead to 2-0 (the first time in this series either team led by more than a goal) so early in the third. As the Bruins piled on across the rest of the period, getting goals from Charlie Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk, the man they call Pasta had provided all the breathing room they needed to coast to a 3-1 lead in the series.

“Yeah, I just tried to keep shooting,” Pastrnak said. “Even last game I had a lot of great opportunities to score and sometimes the goalie just made a good save or I rushed it a little. It’s always a good sign when you’re getting the chances and you know it’s right there. At the same time, it’s frustrating getting chances and it’s not going in. But I’ll say it again, the main thing is that we won.

“In the playoffs, that’s all that matters.”

Old friends met, literally, in the third period when Pastrnak lost his helmet on a collision with Zdeno Chara. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

No overtime needed on this night, not when the Bruins’ top line was playing such dominant 5-on-5 hockey, not when the specialty teams were humming in synch, not when every defender was ready for whatever physical challenge came his way (like Connor Clifton blocking an Ovechkin shot even after he’d lost his own stick or Charlie McAvoy destroying anything in his path), not when every last man on the bench was ready to step up for injured teammate Kevan Miller (taken to the hospital for CT scans after an ugly, high hit from Dmitry Orlov) and goaltender Tuukka Rask, taken down in the third as the game got chippy.

And not when the best natural scorer among them was back to his sharpshooting ways.

“Obviously nice to score,” he said, and not a zoom call in the world could dim the wattage of his smile.

Pastrnak has always been the joy at the heart of this Bruins’ roster, his natural on-ice effervescence making him a perfectly placed partner to the sublimely serious Bergeron and the mercurial wild card Marchand. The Czech native who came to the Bruins as the 25th overall pick of the 2014 draft (by way of junior hockey in Sweden) is a building block of their future, possessing that rare combination of talent and personality that franchises look to as cornerstones.

Before this series opened, there was Pastrnak in a feature called “Off the Ice,” asked by NBC’s Kathryn Tappen what his spirit animal is.

“An elephant,” he said, and then adding, “but at the same time a butterfly.”

As crazy as it seems, he made perfect sense. He’s a hockey beast with a delicate touch. With stick work and skate speed envied by all, Pastrnak is capable of a dazzling highlight-reel play in any given moment. But when the dry spells hit, he can get down, and unlike say Marchand, who can channel his own feistiness to give himself a kick in the butt, or Bergeron, who is as even-keeled as any athlete Boston has known, Pastrnak sometimes needs a little help from his friends.

But this is the playoffs, and the 24-year-old winger wasn’t about to wait for assistance. This is the playoffs, when every move of every shift can impact the game’s outcome, and no one embodied that ethos better than he did Friday.

“He’s worked hard and he’s gotten himself in position to shoot the puck,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We design plays to get him his shot because he scores goals. At the end of the day, good for him. He’s a sniper. Maybe this gets him feeling better about his shot. He’s still making plays. That line’s a load. On one shot I’m not even sure what happened it looked like he had an open net. You get those looks, he’s too good of a scorer.

“Eventually they’ll go in, and they did.”

