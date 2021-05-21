Sarah Kemp has one-stroke lead at Pure Silk Championship

The Memorial Tournament is activating its waiting list for tickets and likely will have the biggest crowd since the return of golf from the COVID-19 pandemic nearly a year ago. The tournament Jack Nicklaus founded in Dublin, Ohio said it will allow people on its waiting list the chance to buy weekly badges for the June 3-6 tournament at Muirfield Village. The number of ticket sales was not disclosed. A tournament spokesman says capacity is expected to be more than 50%, without being a complete sellout. The Memorial is one of the premier PGA Tour events that typically attracts some of the largest galleries except for majors.

Sarah Kemp shot a 4-under 67 on Friday at firm and fast Kingsmill Resort to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship. Kemp rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 fourth — her 13th hole of the day on the River Course— with birdies on the par-5 seventh and par-4 eighth, holing a 20-footer on No. 8 to tie Stacy Lewis for the lead at 6 under and finishing with a par on No. 9. The 35-year-old Australian is winless in her 14-season LPGA Tour career. Lewis scrambled for a closing bogey on the par-4 18th in a 69, dropping only one shot after driving into the water and having to re-tee. She was tied for second with Jessica Korda and Ana Belac .

LACROSSE

BC and Notre Dame to meet in quarterfinals

Defense is key in every lacrosse game, but it will be magnified when BC faces an equally explosive offense in rival Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Newton. The fourth-seeded Eagles (15-3) held the fifth-seeded Irish (11-6) to 11 and 12 goals earlier this season — both smooth BC wins — but Eagles head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein is making sure her players don’t assume that will happen again. Jackie Wolak, Kasey Choma, Maddie Howe, and former Notre Dame-Hingham standout Madison Ahern are names to know for the Irish. Walker-Weinstein said the Eagles will have to play at a very high level, and with a high IQ, to prevail. She said she’s very proud of freshman Sydney Scales, of Walpole, who “flies under the radar” and is anchoring the defense. Walker-Weinstein believes Scales, Reilly, goalie Rachel Hall, and the rest of the group will be up for the challenge.

SOCCER

Orlando midfielder Nani was suspended for two games and fined by Major League Soccer for making physical contact with a match official during second-half stoppage time of his team’s game against D.C. United on May 16. Nani will miss Sunday’s game against Toronto and a May 29 match against the New York Red Bulls ... Levante and Cádiz closed their Spanish league season with a 2-2 draw. It was the last game for both Cádiz midfielder Augusto Fernández and referee Estrada Fernández before retiring. They were honored by both teams after the match in Valencia, where nearly 5,000 fans were allowed to attend. The result kept Levante winless in its last eight league matches. It was 14th in the 20-team standings. Cádiz, sitting in 12th place, finished with a three-game winless streak ... Injured again, Eden Hazard will miss Real Madrid’s Spanish league finale on Saturday. Hazard was not included in the team’s squad for the home match against Villarreal, which Madrid needs to win to have a chance of defending its Spanish league title. It enters the final round two points behind Atlético Madrid, which visits relegation-threatened Valladolid.

MISCELLANY

Boston U. suffers regional loss

Boston University senior pitcher Ali DuBois gave up eights and three runs in 5.1 innings work as the Terriers fell to Mississippi State, 3-1, in the opening round of the NCAA Softball Regionals. It was the first loss of the season for DuBois (25-1). Terriers moved to 36-3 on the season while the Bulldogs improved to 34-23 ... Matiss Kivlenieks made 38 saves and host Latvia beat Canada 2-0 in their world hockey opener. Miks Indrasis opened the scoring with 1.5 seconds left in the first period, beating goaltender Darcy Kuemper between the pads. Oskars Batna made it 2-0 on a tip-in midway through the second period ... Coco Gauff reached her first clay-court final by beating Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 at the Emilia-Romagna Open. It’s a second career WTA final for the 17-year-old American, who reached her first semifinal on clay last week at the Italian Open. She is gearing up for the French Open, which starts May 30 ... Denis Shapovalov will face Casper Ruud in the Geneva Open final after both advanced with straight-set wins. The second-seeded Shapovalov beat Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 7-5 and the third-seeded Ruud won 6-3, 6-2 against Pablo Andujar as the two 22-year-olds both defeated 35-year-old opponents.