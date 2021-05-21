Shawsheen wrestling coach Mark Donovan maintains his energy in the face of a difficult illness

“He’s going to roll you,!” Donovan shouted to Kelley, his arms gesticulating wildly like a crazed ground controller directing an airplane to its gate.

The lights were on and the sun was dipping below the third base dugout.

BILLERICA — As Shawsheen Valley Technical heavyweight Liam Kelley readied for the third period of his match against Whittier Wednesday, Mark Donovan leapt from his chair in the corner of the mat situated at home plate of the school’s all-turf baseball field.

Whittier’s Erickson Riyas needed a pin to win the dual meet. But Kelley hung on for a 2-1 match victory, closing out Shawsheen’s 42-34 win in the key Commonwealth Athletic Conference dual.

Donovan greeted Kelley as he did each of his wrestlers that night, with a close tap on the headgear, and up-close advice. His energy was always noticeable.

What was not noticeable in the actions of the 36-year coach, one hired at age 19 fresh out of Tewksbury High, is the stage 4 bile duct cancer that has metastasized to his lungs. Kelley was diagnosed last May and continues coaching through his battle, which has been inspiring for his wrestlers, their parents, and the Shawsheen community.

Donovan has missed just a few days due to chemotherapy treatments since the start of the wrestling season on April 26. In the just-completed Fall II season, he also coached the offensive and defensive lines while still undergoing treatment. Coaching gives him purpose and doesn’t allow his mind to wander to the worst-case scenario.

“I try to go to work every day,” he said. “I try to keep my mind off of it. Staying home and watching reruns just doesn’t do anything. Your head’s racing and everything like that, but I try to stay busy.”

When Shawsheen AD Al Costabile learned of the diagnosis, he and the school’s administration supported Donovan’s decision to continue coaching, given his importance to the school’s athletics program.

“Your immediate feeling is that you feel extremely bad,” Costabile said. “When you’ve got a close friend that’s going to battle something like this, it really hit all of us, our coaching fraternity.

“And Dunnie’s that heart and soul of it.”

In Donovan’s tenure as wrestling coach, he has won approximately 580 meets, 27 CAC titles — including the last 13 — and 21 state vocational tournament championships. And Shawsheen is perennially considered a top five Division 1 team in Massachusetts.

His diagnosis shocked the team.

“It’s crazy to see what he’s going through and being here every day with us, pushing us to be the best team we can be,” senior Frank Foti (145 pounds) said. “We wouldn’t be the same team without him.”

His wrestlers and their parents know the impact he has made on their lives, and to repay that debt, parents pooled their resources and paid for Donovan to attend the 2021 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships, held in St. Louis in March, to watch Shawsheen alum Jake Ferri wrestle for Kent State University.

On the 25th of that month, Shawsheen held a ceremony to name the school’s gym after him.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I never thought I would have a gym named after me. I don’t consider myself a legend or all that stuff. I’m just a regular guy who wants to help kids.”

But as is the case with all cancer battles, good days are offset with bad ones.

For the past seven weeks, Donovan has endured a once-weekly, but grueling chemotherapy treatment in a clinical trial run by doctors at Mass General Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He couldn’t remember the name , but he is the first human in the world to receive the drug.

“It’s only worked on gorillas, monkeys, pigs, and me,” he said.

Then there are the side effects: he lost his sense of taste three months ago, and his feet were blistered by chemotherapy so badly that doctors had to remove four toenails. He underwent a liver biopsy on Tuesday and a scan on Friday, and he’s facing steep odds.

The five-year survival rate for Stage 4 bile duct cancer is just two percent, according to the American Cancer Society.

But Donovan’s motto through his treatments has been ‘no fear, no doubt, no quit,’ and he’s not ready for the final whistle to be blown. Aside from keeping Shawsheen’s league title streak intact, he, and his wife Patti, want to see both of their sons get married. His oldest, Shawn, got engaged at the beginning of this month. The other, Matt, is 24.

As long as his legendary energy stays high, he’ll keep fighting.

“It’s tearing me up, but I told the doctor the other day if there’s improvement, it’s all worth it,” Donovan said.

Near falls

▪ On Sunday, Melrose coach Larry Tremblay, the state’s career leader in wins, will be honored in a ceremony at Winchester High, his former program. A bronze plaque of Tremblay and his son, Travis, who wrestled for him in the early 2000s, will be dedicated at the school. Tremblay coached at Winchester from 1980-2018 after a year at North Reading. He won 26 Middlesex League titles and seven state championships during his tenure at Winchester.

▪ The Bay State Conference began competing this week when Natick defeated Needham, 67-12, and Braintree beat Newton North, 33-18, both on Thursday. As of Friday, only those four BSC schools, plus Brookline and Milton, were approved by their local boards of health to wrestle competitions. “I’m obviously excited that we had an opportunity to compete. The kids were thrilled, they’ve been looking forward to it for 15 months,” Braintree coach Marty Dundon said.

Milton received approval earlier this week and Brookline can only wrestle schools who have mandatory COVID-19 pool testing. League coaches say the delay has affected overall participation and made scheduling opponents difficult. Milton coach Ted Carroll said he has approximately 30 wrestlers each year but is down to 10 this season because some decided to play traditional spring sports.

“I wasn’t going to hold the kids back for doing that,” Carroll said. “I said ‘Go play rugby, go play lacrosse.’”

Framingham and Wellesley will not wrestle and Weymouth and Walpole are still waiting for approval for matches. Framingham AD Paul Spear said he decided not to approve wrestling because of a lack of space (the program’s practice facility is being used as a COVID isolation room) and low interest.