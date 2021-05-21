Top units have been a powerful combination so far in postseason

“That’s up to you guys,” he said before Friday night’s Game 4 against the Capitals at TD Garden. “You can name the top line, you can name the top block.”

Bruce Cassidy has enough on his plate in the heat of a playoff series. He’s not going to start thinking of nicknames for his lines and pairs.

It’s about time to think of a shorthand reference to the dominant group Cassidy keeps sending over the boards: the No. 1 line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, and the defense pair of BU buddies Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy.

The Power Five? That’s on the list, too. While we think of a moniker, consider how dominant those five had been in the first three games of his series:

Entering Game 4, the Bergy and BU Bunch had played 29:15 together at 5 on 5, according to Natural Stat Trick. They controlled shot attempts (47-21), shots (23-11), scoring chances (24-8) and high-danger shot attempts (8-1) by astronomical margins. Their share of expected goals, a measure of quality shots for and against, were at 80.3 percent (50 percent is considered playing even).

That five-man unit had one goal at even strength, collectively shooting a surprisingly low 4.35 percent. They allowed zero. But with underlying numbers like that, they were due.

“They’re good in every area of the game,” Cassidy said. “They complement each other well. The forward group, we’ve seen it for years. Grizz and Charlie played together in college. So right away you’ve got built-in chemistry. They all have very good hockey IQs, good attacking mindsets. Yet they don’t shirk their responsibility defensively. They’re not cheating. Certainly they’ll anticipate plays, what they see developing. At the end of the day I think that’s what makes them good. They can play both sides of the puck and play against anybody.”

Cassidy has been building this since Grzelcyk’s late-season return from injury. He said the more the two blue liners play with the Bergeron line, the better their spacing has become. That forward line always knows who has the puck, who’s driving to the net, and who should find a soft area to shoot. Marchand, when he’s on his forehand, likes to get the puck to the middle of the slot for Pastrnak or Bergeron.

“They’ve now found a way, the D, not to crowd that area,” Cassidy said. “Certain times they’d run through there and they’re bringing a check in there, and now they’ve learned not to do that, playing with them a little more. That’s where they’ve really built their game, is to stay out of that slot area as defensemen, slide around the outside or down the wall, which opens up more space for that play into the middle.”

Grzelcyk and McAvoy, he added, “both like to be part of the offense yet they want to get the puck in those guys’ hands, so they don’t take on extra responsibility,” he said. “So they just have a way of sorting through it all. Smart hockey players typically are able to do that.”

Well wishes for ex-teammates

Marchand offered well wishes to two former Team Canada teammates, John Tavares and Corey Perry, who were involved in an on-ice accident Thursday night in Game 1 of the Toronto-Montreal series.

Tavares was stretchered off the Scotiabank Arena ice after his head collided with Perry’s knee. He spent the night in St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. The Maple Leafs will be missing their captain indefinitely.

“That was really tough to see,” Marchand said. “You don’t ever want to see a guy get hurt. It was a split-second thing. There’s no way [Perry] could have gotten out of the way there. Very unfortunate. You can see he was distraught over it. Hopefully J.T. is going to be OK.

“All the best goes out to him from all of us in here.”

Marchand has a gold medal history with both players, winning with Tavares at the 2007-08 World Junior Championships and Perry at the 2016 World Championships. Marchand won gold with both of them — and Bergeron — at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Pastrnak ‘good to go’

Pastrnak, who crashed hard into the boards in Game 3, was in the lineup for Game 4. Cassidy said earlier in the day he was “good to go” . . . The Capitals had a full lineup for the first time this series. T.J. Oshie and Lars Eller, both of whom are known to be dealing with lower body injuries, returned to the lineup. Eller missed Game 3 . . . Ilya Samsonov’s game-ending gaffe didn’t make him a scratch for Game 4. Washington coach Peter Laviolette let his rookie netminder build on his 40-save effort in Game 3 . . . Cassidy didn’t make any lineup changes, his club on a two-game winning streak. Jeremy Lauzon (upper body, blocked a shot with his hand) and Jakub Zboril (upper body) remain out, as does Ondrej Kase (upper body) . . . Cassidy on Craig Smith’s overtime winner in Game 3: “It felt like it was a full building when that went in . . . hopefully it’s sooner rather than later when we can get [fans] in the building safe and leave the building safe and get the numbers up. It’s just a better atmosphere.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.