3-alarm fire breaks out at Rockland home

The fire broke out at 91 Pacific St. , a fire department dispatcher said. The Red Cross tweeted it was responding to the fire to assist six adults and four children who were displaced.

Two firefighters and one resident were injured while battling a three-alarm fire at a three-family home in Rockland on Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

The two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blaze and were transported to the hospital, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal.

Their conditions, and that of the resident, were not known late Saturday afternoon.

Erin DuBeau, who lives on Pacific Street, said she was in her backyard when she “saw reflections of flames in a window to the house behind me, turned around, and called 911.”

Firefighters from Brockton also responded to the fire, according to the department’s Twitter account.

The state fire marshal is en route to the scene to assist in the investigation, Mieth said.

