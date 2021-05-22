3-alarm fire breaks out at Rockland home

Two firefighters and one resident were injured while battling a three-alarm fire at a three-family home in Rockland on Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.
The fire broke out at 91 Pacific St. , a fire department dispatcher said. The Red Cross tweeted it was responding to the fire to assist six adults and four children who were displaced.
@wbz fire this afternoon in Rockland pic.twitter.com/FWuC1lVcxW— Erin DuBeau (@ErinDuBeau) May 22, 2021
The two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blaze and were transported to the hospital, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal.
Their conditions, and that of the resident, were not known late Saturday afternoon.
Erin DuBeau, who lives on Pacific Street, said she was in her backyard when she “saw reflections of flames in a window to the house behind me, turned around, and called 911.”
Advertisement
Firefighters from Brockton also responded to the fire, according to the department’s Twitter account.
The state fire marshal is en route to the scene to assist in the investigation, Mieth said.
Ladder 2 is responding to the town of Rockland, 91 Pacific St. on the 3rd alarm fire￼. Pre-arrival photo from social media. pic.twitter.com/ChlBBb7ixI— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) May 22, 2021
Happening Now - We have CFPA Massachusetts member Bob Myers (@105firephotos) on the scene of a three alarm fire in Rockland, MA.#RocklandMA #Rocklandfire #structurefire #housefire @RocklandFire pic.twitter.com/jD5TEwvOMY— CT Fire Photo (@ctfirephoto) May 22, 2021
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.