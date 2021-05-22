Body discovered by boater in Connecticut River

A man’s body was found in the Connecticut River by a boater Friday evening, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
Northampton police located the body after the boater, who found it around 6 p.m., called for emergency help and a dispatcher traced his phone call to a spot near the town’s Rainbow Beach, said Laurie Loisel, a spokeswoman for Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, in a statement.
Northampton first responders recovered the body with the help of the boater, who stayed to assist.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is worked to identify the body and the man’s cause of death, according to the statement.
Advertisement
State Police assigned to Sullivan’s office are also investigating.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.