Body discovered by boater in Connecticut River

A man’s body was found in the Connecticut River by a boater Friday evening, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Northampton police located the body after the boater, who found it around 6 p.m., called for emergency help and a dispatcher traced his phone call to a spot near the town’s Rainbow Beach, said Laurie Loisel, a spokeswoman for Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, in a statement.

Northampton first responders recovered the body with the help of the boater, who stayed to assist.