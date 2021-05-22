Coast Guard, police searching for woman in water in Scituate

The Coast Guard dispatched helicopters and the State Police Air Wing and dive team responded to the scene near the North River.

The woman was one of three people on the boat that was reported to be in distress shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to Scituate police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching waters in Scituate Saturday night for a 75-year-old woman who was aboard a boat that capsized, officials said.

Scituate officials received multiple reports of a vessel in distress in the mouth of the river , Scituate police said. The Coast Guard tweeted that the boat was capsized.

Scituate firefighters, police, and the harbormaster responded and found the vessel with two occupants, whom they brought back to shore, police said. The third occupant, the 75-year-old woman, was missing, authorities said.

The search is ongoing in the water near the shore, according to the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was deployed for the search, according to the Coast Guard.

State Police’s Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, as well as Environmental Police, were assisting in the search, said David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

