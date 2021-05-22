Former Boston youth baseball league manager convicted on child rape charges years after deportation

Ortega began grooming the boy and abusing him in 2000, the statement said. For the next six years, Oretga continued the abuse and intimidated the victim into silence through multiple methods, including not playing the boy in games if he did not participate in sexual acts.

Jose “Brujo” Ortega, 49, was found guilty Friday on multiple counts of child rape and other charges stemming from his time as manager of the Boston Broncos youth baseball league, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

The co-founder of a popular Boston youth baseball league who was deported from the United States seven years ago was convicted last week of raping a young player over a period of years, starting the abuse when the boy was 9 years old.

In 2012, Ortega was convicted of child enticement for sending sexual Facebook messages to another player in the league, who was 12 years old. Prosecutors said at the time that Ortega had invited the boy to shower at his home and asked him for nude pictures shortly after recruiting him to play on a Broncos team.

He was indicted and arraigned in the case involving the 12-year-old in 2014 and released from custody on personal recognizance in May of that year, under the condition that he attend his court dates, the statement said.

But ahead of his next court date slated for that June, Ortega was deported to the Dominican Republic by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Federal immigration officials told the Globe in 2012 that Ortega’s real name is Frank Nina, and that he immigrated legally to the United States from the Dominican Republic in 1989. His legal status was revoked when he was convicted of dealing cocaine on a Boston street corner in 1998, officials said.

Prosecutors issued a default warrant for Ortega’s arrest once he failed to appear in court for the June 2014 date because of his deportation. He was found, taken into custody, and returned from the Dominican Republic in August 2019.

“We want to hold serious offenders accountable regardless of their immigration status,” Rollins said in the statement. “We were forced to be patient, but this man, who groomed this victim robbing him of his childhood and love of baseball, was held accountable in Suffolk County.”

A sentencing date has not been set following Oretga’s latest conviction.

He will serve his sentence in Massachusetts and be deported back to the Dominican Republic following his release, Rollins said in the statement.

Rollins commended the victim for coming forward with the abuse and confronting Ortega during the trial.

“Sexual assaults and rapes can happen to anyone, of any age, and gender or gender identity.” Rollins said in the statement. “[T]his survivor – now a grown man with a loving wife, family and children of his own – has taken control back over this incredibly traumatizing part of his life.”

Survivors of child abuse and exploitation can receive help from the Children’s Advocacy Center of Suffolk County by contacting 617-779-2146 or cac@state.ma.us, or the Child Protection Unit at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at 617-619-4300.

If you believe a child in Massachusetts may be the victim of abuse, call the Department of Children and Families’ Child at Risk Hotline at 1-800-792-5200.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.