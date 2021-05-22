Former Globe, Washington Post editor Martin Baron tells Suffolk graduates to ‘find purpose beyond yourselves’

“My purpose here is to talk about the need for strong institutions of all types, and the need for all of you to make them stronger at a time when the temptation has been to tear them down,” he said.

Baron, a former Boston Globe editor who retired as executive editor of the Washington Post in February , delivered the address to graduates of the university’s College of Arts & Sciences gathered at Fenway Park Saturday evening to celebrate the class of 2021.

Former Washington Post editor Martin Baron urged Suffolk University graduates on Saturday to “find purpose beyond yourselves” and “serve the common good” while emphasizing the need to “repair” institutions where public trust has weakened, rather than abandon them.

Without naming former president Donald Trump or any politicians, Baron said “the urgency of this task” has been especially apparent in the past few years.

“We once had confidence that our country was different from others that had tried democracy and failed. Ours, we believed, had a sturdy foundation in strong, vibrant institutions – Congress, the courts, the press, houses of worship, the scientific establishment,” Baron said. “But we learned in recent years that our institutions were more vulnerable to pressure and manipulation than we ever imagined. Many turned submissive when a powerful leader demanded it. Others went quiet for fear of reprisal.

“The truth suffered. Verifiable facts were denied. Expertise, experience, education, and evidence were devalued or outright dismissed. Misinformation and disinformation flourished. A huge portion of the public was deceived and radicalized. Our democracy was pushed to the brink. We can either give up on institutions that betray our values, or we can seek to repair them. I urge you to take the latter course. Repair them.”

Reflecting on his career in journalism and extolling the power of institutions to do good, Baron pointed to the Globe’s 2002 investigation into child abuse by clergy in the Catholic church and its impact around the world.

“The Globe could do all that because it was a strong institution,” he said. “It had the capacity to launch months of investigation. It could assemble a team of journalists known for their skill, drive, collaboration, integrity, credibility, and serious work. The Globe had the resources to fight the Church in court for internal documents, allowing it to reveal how the bishops had betrayed the most devout parishioners and the very values of the faith.”

A more recent example, he said, is the perseverance of the Post and other news organizations to continue reporting in the face of frequent attacks on the media.

“We were targets for no reason other than that we did the work the First Amendment calls for us to do,” he said. “We exposed what a president wanted to conceal, including abuses of power. We pointed to a pattern of deceit. And we would never yield to a president’s bullying insistence on servility and sycophancy.

“We were able to withstand this unprecedented assault on a free and independent press because the Washington Post was a strong institution. It had a heritage of practicing journalism of courage and credibility. All of us in that newsroom adhered to common values. They motivated us to get the truth and tell it. All of us worked together with a shared sense of higher purpose.”

Baron said the need to protect and improve institutions is especially present now, amid a time when “people are intensely focused on their own identities as individuals — me, I, my feelings, my life experience, my personal brand.”

“We never gave up our individuality, our personality, our soul. ... Each of us had something unique and special and highly valuable to offer,” Baron said of his newsroom colleagues over the course of his career. “But we were part of a team, just like the teams that play here in Fenway. No one person’s individuality, no one person’s individual interests took precedence over the interests of the team overall.”

Baron, who received an honorary degree from the university, encouraged the graduates to find their passion and serve a higher purpose in whichever path they follow.

“For the many decades of my career, I found that purpose in journalism — in the cause of seeking the truth, in delivering to citizens information that should be in their possession, in ensuring that we have the democracy our founders intended, in strengthening news organizations that dedicate themselves to such work,” Baron said.

“You, too, can find purpose beyond yourselves. I hope and trust you will. Do it in your church. Do it in a school. Or in a business. Or in a hospital. Or in government. Or for a charitable cause. Maybe even in journalism.”

The evening ceremony was Suffolk’s third commencement of the day. Massachusetts Supreme Court Associate Justice Serge Georges Jr. spoke to graduates of the Law School during a commencement ceremony earlier in the morning, and Dr. Karen DeSalvo, Google’s chief health officer, delivered an address to Sawyer Business School graduates during another ceremony in the afternoon.

Graduates were seated six feet apart from each other in front of the stage set up in centerfield at Fenway Park. Everyone appeared to be wearing a mask for the entirety of the ceremony, which lasted about an hour and 45 minutes.

Family and friends sat scattered across the grandstands as graduates were allowed to invite up to three guests, and more than 550 people watched the ceremony online via live stream. Suffolk graduating senior Sophie Mailhot delivered remarks as the class speaker.

A humid spring day in Boston brought with it some dark clouds that hung over the ballpark, but the rain held off and the graduates didn’t have to don their ponchos that organizers provided them with. When the ceremony wrapped, the graduates walked off the field to a recording of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” a Fenway staple.

The university is set to hold another round of three ceremonies on Sunday for graduates from the Class of 2020, which missed out on a traditional commencement last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Georges will return to speak to the graduates of the College of Arts & Sciences. Dorothy Savarese, chairwoman and CEO of Cape Cod 5 bank, will speak before the business school graduates, and former US district attorney for Massachusetts Carmen Ortiz will speak to law school graduates, the university said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.