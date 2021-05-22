He’s the Cape Cod candy man

“It’s a sweet job,’' Paulo Paraguay tells me as we tour Kandy Korner, his sugary empire on Main Street here. “No pun intended.’'

Candy apples. Chocolate-covered caramels. Homemade peanut brittle. Twenty-eight flavors of taffy. Gummy bears. And — steps from the sea — gummy lobsters.

But pun or no pun, Paraguay is ready to wrap his arms around the summer of 2021 on Cape Cod. Ready to shake off the chains of a pandemic that spread disease and imposed an economic hardship that he — and other stakeholders on Cape Cod — hope soon will be a bad and distant memory.

So, he’s turning up his taffy-making machine to full speed.

As a summer like no other dawns on Cape Cod, Paulo Paraguay is busy making candy and stocking the shelves at his iconic, Kandy Korner shop on Main Street in Hyannis on May 18. 2021. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

And praying for traffic jams on the Sagamore Bridge.

“Based on advanced reservations, we’re going to have a very, very busy leisure travel season,’' said Wendy Northcross, chief executive officer of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce. “Last year, at this time, no one knew whether they could even be open.’'

They call it revenge travel, she said.

Who are these travelers? People who were stuck at home, watching the mournful COVID number climb. Travelers who ripped up their itineraries and settling, instead, for quiet dinners at home. College kids who said goodbye to that dream of backpacking through Europe.

“I’m starting to understand the roaring 20s a little better now,’' Northcross told me. “That mindset of: That’s it! I’m going for it!’'

Those words are sweet sand-dune music for the shopkeepers and restaurateurs from Sandwich to Provincetown who want to start their Memorial Day bonfires with pages from the mournful calendar of 2020.

“I’m not a stress person,’' said Lynn Mitchell, owner of Mrs. Mitchell’s gift shop, where she logs 16-hour days, seven days a week. “I don’t really worry about much. I have five kids. I run multiple stores. I just kind of roll with it.

“But (last year) was probably the most stressful period I’ve ever been through in my life.’'

So that cheering you heard when Governor Charlie Baker announced this week that Massachusetts will lift all restrictions on businesses Memorial Day weekend was coming from people just like Lynn Mitchell.

“Thank God,’' she said. “Oh God yeah. I think everybody’s just kind of ready..’'

Paulo Paraguay waits on customers near the chocolates display case on May 18, 2021. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Few people are praying for that busy post-pandemic season more fervently than Paulo Paraguay, 31, who this week was soaking in the warm late-springtime sunshine outside the candy store he’s owned since 2012.

He’s 31 and moved here with his family from Brazil when he was just 7.

He started at the candy story at age 14, working for the previous owner, Paul Mazzeo. The young Paraguay would arrive at 8 a.m. to sweep the aisles and scrape gum off the floor. He’d hose down the steps, water the flowers, stock the taffy wall, and then start to make the day’s first batch of cotton candy.

He collected his bachelor’s degree at Suffolk University, an education he financed, in part, with wages earned at the Skipper Restaurant and Chowder House in Yarmouth. It was 2008.

There was a young woman there who worked as a waitress.

Her name was Molly. They married in 2012.

“A love affair formed on Cape Cod,’' he said.

And now, parents of three children, they are partners in the candy business, employing 26 at the height of the summer.

It can be all-consuming. If you let it.

“I had to adjust my management style,’' Paraguay said. “Now, I know I can’t be here 24/7. That’s not healthy for me. That’s not healthy for the business. I won’t lie. At the beginning, I was here most days from 9 o’clock in the morning until 11 o’clock at night.’'

But, over time, Paulo and Molly found their own candy-store rhythm. They raised their children. They took time for themselves. “We made sure we were balancing that lifestyle in the business,’' he said.

And then COVID struck. I asked if that meant sleepless nights staring at the ceiling.

“I can’t freak out,’' he said. “I need to focus on things I can control. And what I can control is focusing on the business.’'

That meant launching a new website. That meant uploading photos of merchandise to attract online customers. That meant targeting customers in the New York area.

Caramel apples in the showcase on May 18, 2021. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“I won’t lie,’' he said. “I knew those customers weren’t leaving their homes and a lot of them were going to need product.’'

So now, as summer approaches, he’s doing what he’s trained others to do:

Smile. Be professional. Hope for the best.

“I tell every one of our employees when we train them: ‘This is just a stepping stone to your future job, your career. Whatever you learn here, you’re going to be able to apply to your next job.

“The communication skills you’re learning here, serving that ice cream cone and saying, “Hi, folks. How are you today? Have a good day.’ It’s a stepping stone. It’s going to benefit you in your next job.’’’

How does he know? It’s what Paulo Paraguay has been doing all of his adult life.

“For a 14-year-old to be able to get their first job, get that first paycheck, that’s important,’' he said. “We have a good number of employees working for us for their first job. When they get that first paycheck, I write a little note and I say, ‘Congratulations on your first job.’ ’'

And then — as traffic rolled by on Main Street — he looked ahead to the sunny days of June, July and August.

“I hope it’s going to be a busy summer,’' he said. “Everyone’s excited to get out and live this new norm.’'

I looked around to see if he was being prompted by the local chamber of commerce chief. But Paulo Paraguay needed no such coaching.

“Somebody said this is going to be the summer of apologies and free desserts,’' he said. “People are going to have to have patience with us. We’re all in the same boat.

“And as soon as you get over that bridge and smell that Cape salt air, sitting down with an amazing ocean view with a cup of chowder, and a Cape Cod blonde draft beer, there’s nothing better than that.’'

And, if you still have room, he knows a good place where you can get some cinnamon licorice and homemade caramel corn.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.