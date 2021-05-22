Joan Schenkar, biographer of Patricia Highsmith, dies at 78

In her plays and her biographies, Ms. Schenkar, who split her time between Paris and an apartment in the New York City neighborhood of Greenwich Village, often focused on women, reexamining conventional wisdom and forms.

Hannah Starman, a close friend in Paris, confirmed the death and said the cause had not been determined.

Joan Schenkar, who started her career as a playwright but switched to biography, producing an especially well-regarded take on a complex literary figure in 2009 with her book “The Talented Miss Highsmith: The Secret Life and Serious Art of Patricia Highsmith,” died May 5 in Paris. She was 78.

Advertisement

“I retrieve, I rescue, I quarry out from the limestone beds of history the lives of women, and some men,” she said in an interview included in “Speaking on Stage: Interviews With Contemporary American Playwrights,” a 1996 book edited by Philip Kolin and Colby Kullman, “and return them to audiences, circumstances altered, psychological truths intact and extended, even enhanced, by the new forms I find for their stories.”

That was certainly true of her acclaimed biography of Highsmith, the colorful and controversial author of novels such as “Strangers on a Train,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “The Price of Salt,” all of which were adapted into movies. Ms. Schenkar did not take the traditional chronological approach to the life of Highsmith, who died in 1995 and who was known, in addition to her writing, for her numerous lovers of both sexes and for inflammatory views on Jewish people and people of color.

“When an irresistible subject like Patricia Highsmith collides with an immovable object like the fine art of biography, something’s got to give,” Ms. Schenkar told an audience at The New School, a private research university in New York City. “In this case, it was both the writer — she had me on the floor for about six years, she’s so frightening — and the form of biography. I did not feel that the usual cradle-to-grave, plotline story of biography was appropriate for a life this interesting.”

Advertisement

The result was a weighty work running 684 pages; the agent who represented her at the time, Russell Galen, said in a phone interview that editors at St. Martin’s Press had urged cuts, but the strong-willed Ms. Schenkar generally declined. She drew on a vast trove of diary entries, letters and other private documents.

Ms. Schenkar arranged the material in unconventional ways, following threads built around her subject’s secrets and obsessions.

“Schenkar’s writing is witty, sharp and light-handed, a considerable achievement given the immense detail of this biography,” novelist Jeanette Winterson wrote in a review in The New York Times. “Highsmith was a detail junkie. Schenkar’s nonlinear organizing method was a brilliant idea to save herself — and the reader — from data overload.”

Joan Marlene Schenkar was born Aug. 15, 1942, in Seattle to Maurice and Marlene (von Neumann) Schenkar. Linda Gaboriau, a close friend for many years, said Wikipedia and other online sources list her as having been quite a bit younger, by Ms. Schenkar’s own design. About the time of the Highsmith biography, Gaboriau said, Ms. Schenkar set about tweaking her age because of the way people over 65, especially women, were often marginalized.

“What she had decided to do,” Gaboriau said in a phone interview, “was take a neat 10 years off her life.”

Advertisement

Her father was in real estate, and Gaboriau said Ms. Schenkar may have picked up some of his skills — wise real estate investments over the years gave her financial security. She received a degree in literature at Bennington College in Vermont, where she studied under Stanley Edgar Hyman, a literary critic and writer for The New Yorker, and was friends with his wife, horror and mystery writer Shirley Jackson.

Ms. Schenkar acquired a farm in Vermont, alternating between living there and in New York, and began writing plays, experimental works built on absurdity and out-there humor. She used the phrase “a Comedy of Menace” as a subtitle for many of them.

“Signs of Life,” staged at the American Place Theater in Manhattan in 1979, involved an imagined P.T. Barnum attraction named Elephant Woman, a gynecologist partial to an instrument called the uterine guillotine, and author Henry James. “Cabin Fever” featured three characters who sit on a porch and talk about the harsh winter and the neighbors’ apparent resort to cannibalism. “The Universal Wolf” upended the Red Riding Hood story, with the Grandma character a retired butcher looking for an opportunity to dust off her old skills.

The plays were given productions by various out-of-the-mainstream theaters in the United States and beyond — several plays were staged by Theater for the New City in New York in the 1980s — but the critical reception was sometimes harsh. That was one of the things, Gaboriau said, that drove Ms. Schenkar to try biography.

Advertisement

Her other major work in that genre besides the Highsmith book was “Truly Wilde: The Unsettling Story of Dolly Wilde, Oscar’s Unusual Niece” (2000). She took an unconventional approach with this book, too, organizing thematically rather than chronologically as she told the story of Dolly Wilde, a lesbian who was a sort of an It Girl in 1920s and ’30s Paris but never capitalized on what everyone agreed was her considerable writing potential or on her wit, which reminded some of her uncle’s.

Ms. Schenkar leaves no immediate survivors.

In 2009, she took a reporter for The Times on a tour of places in New York where Highsmith had lived and loved, and where she had killed off characters in her novels.

“To her, love and death are closely related,” Ms. Schenkar said. “She tends to murder people in her novels where she made love in real life.”