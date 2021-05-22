Man dies after being hit by SUV in Quincy

A 62-year-old man was hit by an SUV and killed early Saturday morning in Quincy, according to officials.

Quincy police arrived about 1:50 a.m at the scene of a fatal crash after a Jeep struck the man who was a pedestrian on Newport Avenue near the intersection of Oakland Avenue, Sergeant Stephen DesRoche said in a press release.

The 21-year-old driver and his passenger, a 20-year-old woman, both of Quincy, were on scene speaking to responding officers, according to the release.