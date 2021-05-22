Man dies after being hit by SUV in Quincy

A 62-year-old man was hit by an SUV and killed early Saturday morning in Quincy, according to officials.
Quincy police arrived about 1:50 a.m at the scene of a fatal crash after a Jeep struck the man who was a pedestrian on Newport Avenue near the intersection of Oakland Avenue, Sergeant Stephen DesRoche said in a press release.
The 21-year-old driver and his passenger, a 20-year-old woman, both of Quincy, were on scene speaking to responding officers, according to the release.
“Initial observation… determined that approximately 278 feet of skid marks were visible leading right to the stopped motor vehicle and victim,” DesRoche said in the release.
Newport Avenue was closed until 7 a.m. while the Quincy Police Department and the Norfolk District Attorney’s office investigated the scene.
The man who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the medical examiner’s office, David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, said in an e-mail.
The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin has been notified, Traub said.
The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Quincy Police Reconstruction Unit at (617)-479-1212.
