Man seriously injured in South Boston shooting

The man suffered a lower-body injury but is expected to survive the shooting that occurred around 10:40 p.m. in the Pleasure Bay parking lot, State Police said in a statement Saturday.

A 19-year-old Boston man was seriously injured in a shooting on William Day Boulevard in South Boston late Friday night, State Police said.

He was transported to Boston Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services, and remained hospitalized on Saturday afternoon, according to State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was a part of a group of teenagers sitting in several vehicles when “additional vehicles” entered the parking lot and fired several shots in the man’s direction, State Police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

