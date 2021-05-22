My love for my garden is unrequited, and that’s OK

I guess I’d call myself a gardener. I have devoted many hundreds of hours over a couple of decades to holding back entropy, or planting around it, in our little yard.

There was a time when that immutable, eternal fact annoyed me. Now it gives me a kind of comfort.

This battle is futile when I am the fighter. My soaring enthusiasm for gardening is matched only by my fatal incompetence. My heart breaks for the many carloads’ worth of strapping echinacea and dramatic crocosmia and luscious cucumber vines that met untimely ends soon after I tucked them into their death beds. How many times have I gambled on bulbs and tubers, burying hefty wagers each fall — Let’s go, peonies! — only to get snake eyes come spring? The grass that thrives in my flower beds shrivels on the dusty mound that should be my front lawn. So I’ve been pulling it up, a few square feet each year, to expand my borders, for which I then acquire yet more perky, usually doomed, plants: Tabula rasa, on the way to tabula ruined.

But I can’t kill everything. Over the years, beautiful plants have taken hold in spite of me: globe thistle, rose campion, Russian sage, bearded irises, much of it courtesy of one dear and infinitely patient friend, who has supplied brilliant but often vain advice in addition to the surplus from her glorious garden.

Advertisement

Milkweed arrived out of the blue a couple of years ago, and now the Monarchs visit, too. Black-eyed Susans self-seed, spreading their joy into the fall. Little succulents pry their way into cracks and crevices, and hostas unfurl fat leaves in the shade.

If you look at parts of my yard from the right angles in late June, it almost looks as if I know what I’m doing. Squinting helps.

Advertisement

For all the time and love I pour into it, my place should look like Monty Don’s. In case you’re not among the legions who fell in love with the it during lockdown, Don hosts the long-running British show “Gardeners’ World.” Watching him work at Longmeadow, his gorgeous, 2-acre garden near the Welsh border, is like going to church. I don’t dig up seedlings to transplant anymore, I “prick them out and pot them on.” That’s as close as I’ll ever get to Longmeadow’s espaliered pear trees and lush magnificence.

And yet. Back out there I go, day after day, year after year, pouring heart and soul into the ground. That that passion is so routinely unrequited is beside the point, especially these days. The doing of it is the thing. Weeding in cool soil on a warm afternoon is a kind of meditation. Planting a seedling is an act of hope, and patience. New shoots poking through, buds opening, tomatoes reddening — it all seems so unlikely and miraculous. In a garden, all four seasons are immediate, impossible to pass through blindly. The weather demands respect. The downpour that ruins a beach day is a gift.

Watching for frost and rain and wind and hungry animals connects you to so much that is bigger than you, beyond your will. We can prune and plant and pull and plan, but we are never really in charge. Even Monty Don can’t best rabbits and box blight.

Advertisement

That lack of control is a bane and a delight. Nature persists, despite our best efforts to tame it — or ruin it. It moves as slowly or as quickly as it pleases.

So many of us are grieving, or languishing, after 14 months of COVID. We have lost at least 600,000 people in this country to the virus, their passing leaving millions reeling. This spring, some untended gardens are testaments to that loss. Atop the pain of the pandemic has come the hurt of a vital reckoning over racism. And brutal divisions between us. It has all been cataclysmic and relentless.

Amidst all of that, even the weeds have been a comfort. What a relief it has been to be outdoors, and, for the luckiest of us, in our yards. To lose ourselves in trying to bring order to our gardens, even when the whole enterprise is doomed.

Maybe especially then.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.