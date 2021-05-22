New England news in brief

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey is warning residents not to set off backyard fireworks, and said State Police have already started to crack down on offenders. “It is illegal to bring fireworks into Massachusetts, even if they were legally purchased elsewhere,” Ostroskey said in a statement. As the COVID-19 pandemic canceled public fireworks displays last summer, the number of reports of illegal fireworks exploded across the state, data show. In 2020, the State Police Bomb Squad responded to 63 percent more fireworks calls than in the year before. In response, it issued four criminal summons over four days, according to the statement. “In addition to special enforcement efforts to intercept fireworks coming into Massachusetts, troopers and local police will seize illegal fireworks they find during routine traffic stops,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said. “We don’t want a repeat of the huge increase in resident complaints we experienced last year.” The Boston Police Department received 21,346 resident complaints about fireworks in 2020, a 1,518 percent increase from the 1,504 received in 2019. Likewise, resident complaints have risen by 409 percent in Lawrence and 611 percent in Brockton during that same time period. The cities received 769 and 1,489 complaints, respectively, in 2020, according to the statement.





BOSTON

Man injured in shooting

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting on William Day Boulevard in South Boston late Friday night, State Police said. The man suffered a lower-body injury but is expected to survive the shooting that occurred around 10:40 p.m. in the Pleasure Bay parking lot, State Police said in a statement Saturday. He was transported by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he remained hospitalized on Saturday, according to State Police. A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was part of a group of teenagers sitting in several vehicles when “additional vehicles” entered the parking lot and fired several shots in the man’s direction, State Police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

Three stabbed outside gas station

Three men were stabbed outside a Speedway gas station in South Boston early Saturday morning, according to Boston police. Officers responded to a report of a person with a knife at 151 Old Colony Ave at 1:23 a.m. and found the men suffering from stab wounds, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston Police Department spokeswoman. An altercation started in a convenience store at the gas station and spilled out onto Old Colony Avenue, where the victims were stabbed, Tavares said in an e-mail. The men were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, she said. There were no arrests as of Saturday afternoon.





NORTHAMPTON

Body recovered from river

A man’s body was found in the Connecticut River by a boater around 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office. The boater called for emergency help and a dispatcher traced the caller’s cellphone to the area near Rainbow Beach. First responders recovered the body with the boater’s assistance. The state medical examiner’s office is working to identify the man’s identity and cause of death, the statement said.





QUINCY

Pedestrian killed by Jeep

A 62-year-old man was struck and killed by a Jeep on Newport Avenue early Saturday morning, law enforcement officials said. Officers responded around 1:50 a.m. to the intersection of Newport and Oakland avenues, police said in a press release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office. He was not immediately identified. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Quincy, remained at the scene. The crash remains under investigation, police said. Any witnesses are asked to call police at 617-479-1212.

STOUGHTON

Elderly woman dies in fire

A 93-year-old woman died in a three-alarm fire early Saturday morning that broke out in a single-family home, fire officials said. Six people escaped the home at 69 Grove St., where firefighters responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. to a report of smoke, assistant fire chief Michael Carroll said. The woman was found unconscious in a room on the second floor and could not be resuscitated, he said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Carroll said it “might’ve been careless smoking” in bed that sparked the fire.







