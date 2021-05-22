fb-pixel Skip to main content

Three men stabbed outside South Boston gas station early Saturday morning

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,Updated May 22, 2021, 8 minutes ago

Three men were stabbed outside a South Boston gas station early Saturday morning, according to the Boston police.

Police responded to a report of a person with a knife at 151 Old Colony Ave at 1:23 a.m. and found the three men suffering from stab wounds, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston Police Department spokeswoman.

An altercation started in a convenience store at the Speedway gas station and spilled out onto Old Colony Avenue, where the victims were stabbed, Tavares said in an e-mail.

The three men were transported to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

No one was arrested, and the victims’ conditions were unknown Saturday afternoon, according to Tavares.

