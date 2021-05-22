Three men stabbed outside South Boston gas station early Saturday morning

Three men were stabbed outside a South Boston gas station early Saturday morning, according to the Boston police.
Police responded to a report of a person with a knife at 151 Old Colony Ave at 1:23 a.m. and found the three men suffering from stab wounds, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston Police Department spokeswoman.
An altercation started in a convenience store at the Speedway gas station and spilled out onto Old Colony Avenue, where the victims were stabbed, Tavares said in an e-mail.
The three men were transported to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
No one was arrested, and the victims’ conditions were unknown Saturday afternoon, according to Tavares.
