Three men stabbed outside South Boston gas station early Saturday morning

Three men were stabbed outside a South Boston gas station early Saturday morning, according to the Boston police.

Police responded to a report of a person with a knife at 151 Old Colony Ave at 1:23 a.m. and found the three men suffering from stab wounds, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston Police Department spokeswoman.

An altercation started in a convenience store at the Speedway gas station and spilled out onto Old Colony Avenue, where the victims were stabbed, Tavares said in an e-mail.