Woman, 93, dies after being taken out of three-alarm fire in Stoughton home

Firefighters received a call reporting smoke in the building at 69 Grove St. around 3:33 a.m. Saturday, Assistant Fire Chief Michael Carroll said. Upon arrival, firefighters were met with “pretty intense heat” on the second floor of the two-and-a-half-story single-family home.

A 93-year-old woman died early Saturday morning in Stoughton after she was found unconscious in the room adjacent to where a three-alarm fire had broken out, fire officials said.

Emergency Medical Services attempted to resuscitate the woman, who was found in her bedroom, at the scene before transporting her to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where she later died.

Residents told firefighters two people were unaccounted, for but a search of the home confirmed that the 93-year-old woman was the only person inside, Carroll said. Six other people got out safely, he said. The second and third floors of the home suffered smoke damage, but firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained to the second-floor room where it had begun.

State Police are still investigating the cause but Carroll said it “might’ve been careless smoking or whatnot in bed.”





