CDC is investigating a heart problem in a few young vaccine recipients

The CDC’s review of the reports is in the early stages, and the agency has yet to determine whether there is any evidence that the vaccines caused the heart condition. It has posted some guidance on its website for doctors and clinicians to be alert to unusual heart symptoms among young people who have just received their shots.

The group’s statement said there were “relatively few” cases and that they may be entirely unrelated to vaccination. The condition, called myocarditis, is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can occur following certain infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into reports that a very small number of teenagers and young adults vaccinated against the coronavirus may have experienced heart problems, according to the agency’s vaccine safety group.

The cases seem to have occurred predominantly in adolescents and young adults about four days after their second dose of one of the mRNA vaccines, which are made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. And the cases were more common in males.

“Most cases appear to be mild, and follow-up of cases is ongoing,” the vaccine safety group said. The CDC strongly recommends COVID vaccines for Americans ages 12 and older.

Experts emphasized that the potentially rare side effect of myocarditis paled in comparison to the potential risks of COVID, including the persistent syndrome called “long COVID.” Acute COVID itself can cause myocarditis.

As of May 13, the coronavirus had infected more than 3.9 million children and sent more than 16,000 to hospitals, more than are hospitalized for flu in an average year, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. About 300 children have died of COVID-19 in the United States, making it one of the top 10 causes of death in children since the pandemic began.

In the general population, about 10 to 20 of every 100,000 people each year develop myocarditis, experiencing symptoms ranging from fatigue and chest pain to arrhythmias and cardiac arrest. Many others likely have mild symptoms and are never diagnosed.