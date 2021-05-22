Diversity — and scrutiny — on the rise at Boston exam schools

As a white parent of two former Boston Latin School students, one of whom was there when BLS went from the racial quota admission system (which our family supported) to the elimination of that system, I read with interest about the change in the exam schools’ student bodies for 2021-2022, broken down by race and ethnicity ( “Change boosting exam schools’ diversity,” Page A1, May 20). I was pleased to see the differences when ZIP codes, rather than simply grades plus test scores, were used as criteria. At the same time, I know there are many parents who are distressed about the outcome for their children, and I know if it were mine, I would be as well.

However, if we zoom out and look at this structurally, a couple of things leap out. One, the fact that there are only three coveted “jewels” in the Boston Public Schools is a problem in and of itself; there should be many high schools in which parents of all backgrounds should be thrilled to enroll their children, rather than this tiny pie that people are fighting over.

Second, historical and present racial disparities in admissions are directly related to this country’s history of racial inequity and oppression. To the disappointed parents out there, I want to say: How you hold this for your children will have a profound impact on how they process this loss. I hope you will not communicate something like, “It’s not fair — white people are getting the short end of the stick now.” Rather, I hope you will tell them that in situations of longstanding injustice, there are bumps along the road toward righting wrongs, and this is but one.

I know — easy for me to say. But still, I feel it’s worth saying.

Elizabeth Zoob

Roslindale





Lowering the bar also lowers the standard

The exam schools were not created to provide diversity. They were created to advance and challenge gifted students. Lowering the requirements promotes mediocrity. Put the emphasis on improving public schools in all ZIP codes.

Eleanor Koplovsky

Hingham





All schools should be ones that lift parents’ spirits, kids’ potential

Perhaps some parents’ desperation to get their children into exam schools could be abated by fully funding all schools. By developing a system where every school is great, parents could send their children knowing that they will receive a world-class education and the attention needed to reach their full potential. Such a concept is not unheard of. The world’s best schools — those in Finland, where class sizes are small and teachers are well paid, have time for planning, and are generally treated as the professionals they are — could be used as a model.

Diane S. Mohney

Lynn