Just imagine what $400m would buy the Boston Public Schools

In the BuildBPS plan envisioned by then-mayor Martin Walsh and carried out through the Boston School Committee and BPS leadership, our city’s schools are undergoing a decade-long transformation. This month, the School Committee heard details about the next phase in the plan. It continues to reconfigure the grade spans in our city’s schools to reduce the need for students to move from school to school while adapting configurations of school grades to meet family demand and shedding underutilized buildings with high maintenance costs and inconsistent enrollment.

In its May 15 editorial ( “The Boston Public Schools are getting a giant stimulus check. Time to think big.” ), the Globe calls upon the BPS to think big in using pandemic-relief funds by investing in ideas such as one-on-one tutors, “navigators,” and a children’s Cabinet. While laudable, access to a one-time infusion of nearly $400 million in federal funding provides the Boston Public Schools with a chance to address its most pressing, generational need: facilities.

Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidance permits districts to direct federal relief funds to replace and upgrade windows, doors, and HVAC systems. The BPS and the city have been strategic in accessing funds from the Massachusetts School Building Authority over the last seven years to address critical ventilation and safety needs in our schools. Now is the time to double down on that focus through the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, while freeing up annual budget resources for recurring academic programming needs that will continue to put our city’s children on a trajectory toward success.

Michael Loconto

West Roxbury

The writer is the parent of three BPS students and was a member of the Boston School Committee from 2014 to 2020, serving for the last three years as its chairperson.

Thinking big means expanding tutoring system already in place

For the Boston Public Schools, being creative with its $400 million stimulus check doesn’t have to mean taking risks (“The Boston Public Schools are getting a giant stimulus check. Time to think big.”). Investing in high-dosage tutoring, such as the in-class tutoring provided by Boston Partners in Education and several other nonprofits in the city, supports a proven program model that’s already partially self-sustaining.

We believe in this model not just because we’ve been matching students with in-class tutors for more than 50 years, but also because it’s a constant investment in the students themselves rather than buildings or books. High-dosage tutoring already has some promising results, which suggest this is a low-risk investment with a possibility for high impact.

Using funds to deepen community partnerships would allow the Boston Public Schools to maximize the potential of fully functioning tutoring programs and expand the services that already exist to every school across the district.

Erin McGrath

Executive director

Boston Partners in Education

Boston





Seize opportunity for outdoor classrooms

Kudos on your call for the Boston Public Schools to think big. An important addition to your excellent list is teaching and learning outdoors. The BPS has wonderful schoolyards, including 32 outdoor classrooms ready for learning. Just as each student deserves to have a library in his or her school, as Superintendent Brenda Cassellius envisions, so each student deserves to be learning outside. Outdoor experiences play an important part in academic achievement and in social-emotional health. The BPS needs staff in place who are designated to facilitate outdoor teaching and learning and a mandate to use the schoolyards for learning every day.

Mary Smoyer

Jamaica Plain

The writer is president of Friends of the Boston Schoolyards.

