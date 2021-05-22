Belmont Hill gives it a run, but Deerfield boys’ lacrosse proves worthy of its top billing

“They’re every bit the best team we’ve seen all year,” Sullivan said. “There’s no weakness. We gave them everything we had today.”

The Sextans played host to the powerhouse Saturday, welcoming Inside Lacrosse’s top-ranked, undefeated Big Green to town. Belmont Hill, ranked 16th in the same poll, kept pace for the first half with Deerfield before the Big Green fully lived up to their billing in a 14-8 victory to finish its season 13-0.

BELMONT — Count Belmont Hill lacrosse coach Tim Sullivan among the believers that Deerfield Academy is worthy of its No. 1 ranking in the nation.

On a roster with 15 NCAA Division 1 and 3 lacrosse recruits, nine different players found the back of the net for the Big Green. University of Virginia commit Griffin Schutz, a native of Trumbull, Conn., led all scorers with three goals, and Georgetown recruit Kade Goldberg, from Boynton Beach, Fla., had two goals and four assists for Deerfield. Beverly native Billy Curtis, who’s headed for Middlebury College, scored twice for the Big Green and Wells Bligh, a Brown University commit from Belvedere, Calif., had two goals and two assists.

After initially falling behind 3-1, Belmont Hill (10-2) enjoyed a two-goal cushion after 12 minutes, cashing in on man-up goals from Brooks Rayment and Liam Horkan. The Sextants took a 6-4 advantage 4:58 into the second quarter on a Braden Reilly strike, matching their largest lead, before the offense went cold over the next 17 minutes of game time.

In the interim, Goldberg scored before the half for Deerfield to cut its deficit to one at the break before Schutz scored both the game-tying and go-ahead goals early in the third quarter.

Christian Rasmussen, a Brown recruit from Del Mar, Calif., continued the onslaught 6:18 into the third, and Bligh finished off a feed from Goldberg at 8:54 for a 9-6 Big Green lead.

Charlie Cave — who’ll also play at Brown — got one back for the Sextants at 10:11, followed by Adam Figler a minute later before Deerfield pulled away for good, scoring the final five goals of the contest.

“Belmont Hill threw its best punch at us in the first half,” Deerfield coach Chip Davis said. “They had us on our heels. I was wondering if we had any energy in the tank, and the kids found it in the second half. Ground balls went from their advantage to ours, shots started to go, kids communicated with one another so I couldn’t be prouder.”

Michael Scharfenberger, a Manhasset, N.Y. native who’ll join Goldberg at Georgetown, made 10 saves for the Big Green.

“Whatever rankings people want to give us, we’ll take,” Davis said. “To me, it’s about the undefeated season, it’s not about the ranking. But this is a team for the ages.”