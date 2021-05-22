Brooklyn’s Big Three put it all together, and other observations from the Celtics’ series-opening loss to the Nets

For a stretch in the first half, though, as the Nets’ 3-pointers thudded off the rim as Boston’s slid through the net, it appeared that perhaps the Celtics would have a chance to steal a win before Brooklyn realized what was going wrong.

NEW YORK — The Celtics arrived here for this first-round playoff matchup against the Nets with few believing they could make this a competitive series, much less win it. Jaylen Brown was on the bench in street clothes, and the Nets superstars who had spent much of this season doing that were all on the court in their uniforms, and it didn’t figure to be a good combination for Boston.

But that early surprise turned out to be fleeting. The Nets have too much offensive firepower to be subdued for an entire game, and they proved it by grabbing a 104-93 Game 1 win despite their own wobbly play.

The Celtics simply did not receive the powerful performances that will be needed to make an upset possible against them, and may not get a chance such as this one again.

Robert Williams, who has been slowed by a turf toe injury in recent weeks, had 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 blocks in just 23 minutes. But the Celtics did not get the necessary production from Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. Tatum had 22 points on 6-for-20 shooting. Walker was slowed by foul trouble for much of the night and had 15 points on 5-for-16 shooting, and that included a late flurry when the outcome was mostly decided. The Celtics shot 36.9 percent from the field for the game, and made just 13 of 40 attempts in the second half.

Kevin Durant had 32 points and 12 rebounds and Kyrie Irving added 29 points for the Nets.

This Celtics led by as many as 12 points during a first half in which the Nets made just 1 of 13 3-pointers. Boston was 9 for 17 from beyond the arc, and given those two statistics, it should have been cause for concern that Boston held just a 53-47 lead at the break.

Brooklyn quickly seized the lead in the third quarter and appeared poised to turn the game into a blowout, but the Celtics lingered. Boston trailed, 82-79, midway through the fourth quarter and had the ball and a chance to tie the game with a three. Then Evan Fournier backed down Joe Harris and missed.

This Nets offense is capable of turning an opponent’s missed opportunity into its end. In this case, Irving hit a long jumper and a 3-pointer, and then Durant came up with a steal and a dunk. In less than a minute, a one-possession game had been flipped into Brooklyn’s first double-digit advantage of the night.

Observations from the game:

▪ Much like they did during regular-season matchups against the Pistons, the Celtics constantly hunted defensive switches involving Blake Griffin, most often with Tatum as the lead orchestrator. Griffin simply doesn’t have the foot speed to keep up with Boston’s perimeter players. In the first quarter, Tatum attacked Griffin for an easy layup that helped him find his rhythm. In one second-quarter stretch he used the advantage to be more of a facilitator, blowing past Griffin and forcing other defenders to commit, leading to a wide open Smart 3-pointer and a Williams dunk. The Celtics will look to exploit Griffin whenever he is on the floor during this series.

▪ Williams has been hampered by a turf toe injury over the last few weeks and his status for Saturday’s game was unclear until about an hour before tipoff. But he played and moved quite well, and he had a huge impact in the first half. The most satisfying moment for Celtics fans came when he swatted an Irving layup attempt out of bounds. That was one of his four first-half blocks in just 10 minutes of action. The Nets don’t have a real post presence, but they do have so many skilled players capable of getting to the rim with ease that Williams’s presence in this series will be essential.

▪ The Celtics took an early 18-10 lead before Tatum went to the bench with 5:07 left. Then they went 2 minutes, 12 seconds without a point before Brad Stevens put Tatum back into the game. Stevens is going to lean on his top players heavily in this series, and Tatum was given just a pair of brief rests in the opening half.

▪ The Celtics held a 53-47 lead at halftime. But they connected on 9 of 17 3-pointers while the Nets went just 1 for 13. The advantage probably should have been bigger.

▪ Rookie Aaron Nesmith, whose recent surge has been one of the more encouraging parts of this frustrating season for Boston, was the first sub off the bench. He did not look out of place in the first half, when he hit a big 3-pointer, attacked for a layup, and held up fine defensively.

▪ Walker was slowed by foul trouble in the first half, and he wasn’t happy about it. On consecutive possessions in the second quarter he was called for a blocking foul while guarding Harden and then a shooting foul while guarding Irving. He sat for the final 6:55 of the half. Walker rarely gets into foul trouble, so Stevens could have gambled and kept him in, but the fact that the Celtics were playing well probably made his choice a bit easier. Walker collected his fourth foul just 1:33 into the third quarter. He stayed in this time but struggled to get into a rhythm.

▪ Jabari Parker had mostly fallen out of Boston’s rotation recently but he had a surprisingly lengthy chance and was effective. He hit a 3-pointer and scored on a nice drive in the first half. His scoring ability has rarely been questioned, of course, but he is a defensive liability. The Nets were aware of that as they sought opportunities to go at Parker in isolation, but he mostly held up. On one third-quarter sequence he even stripped Durant on a drive and finished the play with a dunk. Through the first three quarters, Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, and Semi Ojeleye did not play.

▪ The Nets starting lineup consisted of Irving, Harden, Durant, Griffin, and Joe Harris. That group did not start a game during the regular season. Irving wore green shoes, if you were wondering.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.