Bullpen saves Nate Eovaldi, Red Sox

In the ninth, Matt Barnes came on to pitch. With runners on first and third, Barnes struck out Hoskins on a curveball in the dirt to secure a 4-3 win.

With the bases loaded after reliever Phillips Valdez hit Phillies’ Jean Segura to load the bases in the seventh, Alex Cora called on Darwinzon Hernandez to record the final two outs of the frame. Hernandez, on to protect a 4-2 Sox lead, struck out Bryce Harper on three pitches. But Hernandez ran into trouble when he, too, hit a batter. This time it was Rhys Hoskins, scoring Rafael Marchan. That brought on Brad Miller, who fanned on a 95 mile-per-hour heater above the zone.

When Nate Eovaldi plunked Angels’ Anthony Rendon to begin the second inning of his previous appearance, it was the beginning of what ultimately ended in a forgettable start for the righthander. Eovaldi threw 38 pitches in that bottom frame, and even though he limited the hard contact, the Angels tagged Eovaldi for four runs and a 4-0 deficit.

In the second inning Saturday night in Philadelphia, Eovaldi walked the leadoff hitter, Odubel Herrera. But Eovaldi responded in this outing by retiring the next three hitters he saw to end the inning.

In some sense, Saturday’s outing resembled how he looked in his first two starts of the season. Despite registering 99 on the gun, Eovaldi effectively worked in his five-pitch mix. He switched up his pace in his delivery which kept the Phillies off balance. There was finesse that powered his game, not necessarily velocity. It wasn’t until the fourth inning that a Herrera sac fly, following a Brad Miller triple, scored the Phillies’ first run, shrinking the Sox’ lead, 2-1.

The Red Sox established their offense and scored their first two runs of the contest in the third. Rafael Devers’s double dropped beneath the glove of the outstretched Bryce Harper, allowing Eovaldi, who negotiated a walk off starter Spencer Howard, to cross home.

Xander Bogaerts delivered a sacrifice fly.

That wouldn’t be the end of Bogaerts, who jumped on reliever Sam Coonrod for his 10th homer of this season. Danny Santana followed Devers and hit his second home run in as many days.

Eovaldi yielded a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins in the sixth. Miller followed Hoskins with a sharp line drive single to end Eovaldi’s evening.

