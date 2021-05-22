Coco Gauff captures first career singles title on clay in Italy

American teenager Coco Gauff stormed to her second career singles title as she comfortably dispatched Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-3 at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy, in her first clay-court final on Saturday. The 17-year-old Gauff also won the doubles title with Caty McNally , defeating Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac 6-3, 6-2 to become the youngest player to complete the singles/doubles sweep in nearly 17 years, since Maria Sharapova won both titles in Birmingham in 2004, just 92 days after Gauff was born. “I feel like all week I was just thinking about it [winning both], especially when we got to the semifinals and you’re thinking about it, and you’re like it would be pretty cool to win both the singles and doubles titles. And I’m happy I was able to do that today,” Gauff said, who needed just 74 minutes to beat her Chinese opponent in the singles final. Gauff, who reached her first semifinals on clay at the Italian Open last week, dropped just one set in Parma en route to victory as she gears up for the French Open, which starts May 30. “It means a lot, especially on clay which is not really I feel like a surface that people associate me with,” said Gauff. “It feels good, I like the dirt now. I always talk about it how I don’t like it, but I like it now.”

Will Power, one of the greatest qualifiers in IndyCar history, failed to seal his spot in the 33-car field on the first day of qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 on May 30. The 2018 Indy 500 winner will be one of five drivers vying for the final three spots in the field Sunday when qualifying is completed. Power’s struggles were the worst of a Team Penske group that has lagged behind the competition all week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Power and Penske teammate Simona de Silvestro will square off against Charlie Kimball, Sage Karam and rookie R.C. Enerson in a last-row shootout. The pole and first three rows for the May 30 race will be settled Sunday and the quartet from Chip Ganassi Racing has the edge. Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon posted the fastest four-lap average to open qualifying and nobody knocked him from the top stop over the next six hours. Colton Herta for Andretti Autosport was second fastest and followed by Ganassi driver Tony Kanaan. Ed Carpenter was fourth and followed by Rinus Veekay, the 20-year-old Ed Carpenter Racing driver who scored the first IndyCar win of his career last week on Indy’s road course.

F1 champion Hamilton unhappy with Monaco qualifying

Lewis Hamilton declined to publicly criticize Mercedes after a botched qualifying effort at the Monaco Grand Prix. The driver with a record 100 career poles qualified a measly seventh for Sunday’s race after he felt Mercedes struggled with tires. Hamilton might have picked up a few spots on the starting grid but the seven-time Formula One champion was not able to finish his final qualifying lap because the session ended when pole-sitter Charles Leclerc crashed with 18 seconds remaining. Even if Leclerc had not crashed, Hamilton was unlikely to crack the top three. “The tires were just not working,” Hamilton said. “The Ferraris and the Red Bulls definitely have better capabilities [to] get their tires working, and we as a team didn’t do a good enough job.” Hamilton was outqualified by teammate Valtteri Bottas, who was third behind Max Verstappen and Leclerc. . . . Todd Gilliland powered through wet conditions early, then grabbed the lead late to pull away for his first NASCAR trucks series victory of the season at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Gilliland was in a four-car group that drew from the pack at the start of the final stage, then overtook Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Kaz Grala over the final laps to record his second career trucks win and first since 2019.

Hockey

US men fall to Finland in worlds opener

Jussi Olkinuora made 29 saves, Iiro Pakarinen and Atte Ohtamaa scored and defending champion Finland beat the US, 2-1, in their opening game in the world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia. Jason Robertson scored for the Americans, and Cal Petersen stopped 27 shots. “This was a great test for us, to see where we match up against the reigning world champs,” Petersen said. “I think it was great for us to start off against one of the best, see where we match up, see the things we need to do better, and then continue to carry positive momentum forward.” The US will face Canada — a 2-0 loser to host Latvia on Friday — on Sunday . . . In the other Group B game, 19-year-old Lukas Reichel had a goal and an assist and Germany beat Norway, 5-1, to improve to 2-0 . . . In Group A, Nicklas Jensen had a hat trick and Denmark beat Sweden for the first time in the event, winning 4-3 . . . Timo Meier and Gregory Hofmann each scored twice to help Switzerland beat the Czech Republic, 5-2. Anton Burdasov scored twice in Russia’s 7-1 victory over Britain, and Roman Starchenko had the shootout winner in Kazakhstan’s 3-2 victory over Latvia.

Miscellany

Pair shares LPGA lead at Kingsmill

Wei-Ling Hsu birdied the final hole for a 6-under 65 and a share of the third-round lead with Moriya Jutanugarn in the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Va. Jutanugarn eagled the par-5 seventh in a 65 to match Hsu at 10-under 203 on Kingsmill Resort’s firm and fast River Course. The 26-year-old Hsu, from Taiwan, is winless on the LPGA Tour. Jutanugarn, also 26, won the 2018 LA Open for her lone title. The Thai player’s younger sister, Ariya Jutanugarn, won at Kingsmill in 2016 and 2018. Jessica Korda was a stroke back, with birdies on three of the last four in a 67. She won the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions for her sixth tour title . . . Felipe Mora scored a pair of second-half goals and the Portland Timbers defeated the LA Galaxy, 3-0. It was the second loss of the season for the Galaxy, who were off to a hot start in the league with four wins in their first five games. Portland went ahead, 1-0, in the 47th minute on Mora’s header off a cross from Josecarlos Van Rankin. Mora added a second goal in the 60th minute. Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick in the 69th minute.