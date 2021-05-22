Danny Santana’s speed adds another dimension to Sox’ high-powered offense

By any measure, the Sox have been a powerhouse at the plate. They beat the Phillies, 11-3, on Friday night with a 13-hit attack that included four doubles and two home runs.

They’re also second in batting average, first in OPS, and third in exit velocity.

PHILADELPHIA — The Red Sox arrived at Citizens Bank Park for Saturday night’s game against the Phillies averaging 5.28 runs per game, second in the majors.

But there are flaws. The Sox are below average in terms of outfield production, with left field a particular drag, and they had only 20 stolen bases through Friday, one below the league average.

It helps explain why they were so eager to add Danny Santana to the roster.

Santana arrived here Friday and hit leadoff as the first baseman. He homered in the fifth inning.

Santana was back in the lineup on Saturday, this time hitting fifth and playing center field.

Santana had a big season for Texas in 2019, hitting .283 with an .857 OPS, 57 extra-base hits, and 21 stolen bases. He also started games at seven positions.

But Santana played only 15 games and hit .145 last season because of an elbow injury that required surgery in September.

Santana fell through the cracks in free agency and signed a minor league deal with the Sox on March 7. His major league salary is a modest $1.75 million with $1 million in potential bonuses.

It could prove to be a very cost-effective addition.

“The thing that he brings that we don’t have is speed,” manager Alex Cora said. “We run the bases well, we pick and choose when we want to go. We’ve been pretty effective.

“But he can run. I think that’s a dimension that will add something to the equation. I think offensively we should be better.”

Those 21 bases Santana stole in 2019 may not sound like a lot. But only nine American League players had more and two of them had 22.

Stolen bases are slowly becoming an anomaly. Every team plays the percentages and steals are generally considered too much of a risk to try as pitchers become more adept at holding runners.

Unless the numbers say there’s an 80 percent chance of success, most teams won’t try it. There hasn’t been a player with 60 steals since Dee Strange-Gordon in 2017. The major league leader in 2019, Mallex Smith of the Mariners, had 46.

Through Friday, only Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield (12) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (10) were in double digits.

Santana is no Rickey Henderson, but his speed can change the game. Sometimes just the risk of a stolen base can unnerve a pitcher and lead to a mistake.

That Christian Vazquez’s four stolen bases are tied with Xander Bogaerts for the team lead speaks to where the Sox are with team speed.

On nights when the offense needs a spark, Santana could make a difference.

“Hopefully. I think it’s important,” Cora said. “It’s very hard at this level to get three hits in a row. The numbers don’t lie.”

Before Santana arrived, the best hope the Sox had for some speed this season was waiting for Jarren Duran to be promoted from Triple A, which will probably be a few months.

The Sox plan to use Santana mostly at first base, second base, and center field. His versatility — along with that of Kiké Hernández and Marwin Gonzalez — provides added insurance against injuries.

Santana’s presence also allows the Sox to use Hernández in left field if Franchy Cordero continues to struggle. Cordero started the game in left field on Saturday and it’s finally starting to feel like he’s playing for his job, especially considering he has minor league options.

Cora likes the idea of putting pressure on the opposition as opposed to waiting around for a home run.

The Red Sox have been productive. Santana gives Cora another way to make sure that continues.

