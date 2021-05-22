Do the Los Angeles Clippers have what it takes to win the NBA championship?

The Clippers didn’t enjoy a scintillating regular season. They enter the Western Conference playoffs as the fourth seed, taking on the Mavericks in the first round. They enjoyed a solid campaign under new coach Tyronn Lue . But again, the assumption was the Clippers would be so angry about losing a 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets in the bubble that they would exact vengeance on opponents this season.

Whatever changes the organization made after last season’s debacle, including the removal of coach Doc Rivers , were largely ignored because only playoff success would prove whether those adjustments were effective.

Instead, they finished five games behind the top-seeded Jazz in the West, and they are the most mysterious team entering this tournament because it’s uncertain whether they will be tough and determined enough to erase last year’s embarrassment. The Clippers say they are different, that last year’s issues have been addressed, but only playoff success will determine that. The regular season really proved nothing.

The Clippers have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA but were 4-6 in their last 10 games, and also had a stretch of eight losses in 13 games. And the Clippers were accused of ducking the rival Lakers in the first round by losing twice to the Thunder and dropping to the fourth seed.

“The biggest thing is last year was last year,” Lue said. “We have a different team. We have a different formula. Our team is healthy. We made some changes. We’re a totally different team. That doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to win a championship because of that, but we’re in a different place. We have a different mentality. I don’t see pressure for the players.”

Kawhi Leonard is a top-five player in the NBA when healthy. Paul George enjoyed a sparkling regular season after struggling mightily in the bubble. The Clippers also acquired Rajon Rondo, re-signed Marcus Morris, and added Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum to returnees Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, and Patrick Beverly.

That’s a good enough roster for a deep playoff run, but the question for the Clippers remains their mental fortitude. It cracked in the bubble. Rivers was complaining players were out of shape and unfocused.

“Every year it comes down to being disciplined and things you can’t control, like being healthy or shots not falling,” Leonard said. “I feel confident like any other year. I feel like we’ve got a good team. We’ve got some depth on us. It’s about between the ears now. How much are we willing to sacrifice to get a ring? How much of our mind and body are we going to put into this playoffs? I’m confident in this unit.”

The Clippers are capable of easily beating the Mavericks and then giving the Jazz quite a series. Leonard is healthy after missing 20 games because of a foot injury and rest.

“The biggest thing is they are pretty much healthy, and I think Kawhi playing back-to-backs like he did late in the season was big for us,” Lue said. “Just showing he wants to win, he wants to be there for his teammates, that was big for us.”

George said the seclusion of the bubble bothered him. He shot 40 percent from the field and 33 percent from the 3-point line during the 13-game postseason. He said his mind is clearer now, realizing that he has to prove himself worthy of being a franchise cornerstone.

“That’s what you sign up for. That’s the nature of the game,” George said. “Ultimately, that’s what we’re playing for. We’re playing to be the last team standing. That’s a burden that every team has to go against. It’s a journey and one we’re willing to go through.

“This year has been easier because I have outlets. I’m able to live a normal life. I can go home. I can see my family. I can interact with other people outside of this team, and that alone has been a big difference.”

Morris said this team is not the same as the bubble Clippers. They are more cohesive and share the same vision. It’s NBA Finals or bust.

“Whole different team, coaching staff, the energy is a lot better, the camaraderie is a lot better,” he said. “Everybody wants to be here and everybody is playing their role the right way. We all have one goal and we’re all committed to it.”

CHANGES NEEDED?

Rose, Perkins break it down

The Celtics don't need to fire Danny Ainge, according to Kendrick Perkins and Jalen Rose. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Celtics will no doubt head into this summer needing to make changes in order to become an elite team in the Eastern Conference. But how many changes are in store? And should those changes include the removal of president of basketball operations Danny Ainge or coach Brad Stevens?

ESPN analysts Jalen Rose and Kendrick Perkins, a former Celtic, this past week offered their thoughts on the state of the franchise.

“Major changes, no,” Rose said. “You can’t fire Danny Ainge. I understand that they probably … they’ve had more first-round draft picks, I think, since 2014 than any team, and a lot of those picks came from the Nets deal. And when you’re the youngest team to make the conference finals in 2018 and you’re not able to cash in on those picks, it hurts building out your roster.

“In particular, they haven’t been able to solve who’s going to play the 5 or their bigs. I like [Robert Williams], he’s going to give them quality minutes. It just seems like I wish all of their bigs were one player.”

Rose said the departure of Kyrie Irving set the franchise back considerably.

“And then the thing that truly hurt them is when you parlay Isaiah Thomas, a 30-point scorer, into Kyrie Irving, you won that deal,” Rose said. “You trade Isaiah, he was actually injured, the Celtics’ medical staff got reprimanded for it. You won that deal and you got Kyrie, and when you get Kyrie, he said he’s going to stay. When Kyrie leaves and you get nothing, that sets you back. Same thing with Scary Terry [Rozier], same with Gordon Hayward. And so now you’re rushing to try to replace him.”

The Celtics signed Kemba Walker to replace Irving, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations, mostly because of injuries.

“You get Kemba from the Hornets, but when you got him, he was third-team All-NBA,” Rose said. “This team, he wasn’t an All-Star. Now you’ve got to reach further to go for [Evan] Fournier because you’re like, at least he’s going to get me 18 points, at least I know I’m going to get me some scoring, and so now [Ainge is] scrambling to fix moves, but he still has a core intact, to me, that’s going to be there, which is why I don’t think changes are going to happen.

“Danny will be there. Brad will be there. I believe [Jayson] Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown will be there. And probably if you’re going to try to make a move, it will probably be Marcus Smart. He’s a beloved player and a terrific defender, but I don’t see like those top four people, Danny, Brad, Tatum or Brown going anywhere.”

Perkins has said publicly in the past that the Celtics need to trade Smart. He did not back away from those comments.

“When you think about Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, what else are you going to go out there and get?” Perkins said. “You’re talking about two young studs that just keep getting better, two young stars that could coexist alongside with one another. They could play alongside one another for years to come.

“But I think when you go into reevaluating the Celtics, I think Danny Ainge has to take phone calls on every single player except those two to upgrade their roster. Now, I will say this, I do think he’s in great position to sign Evan Fournier back. I love that addition, because Evan Fournier is a guy that can play off the ball. He cuts well. He’s finally hitting his stride after COVID, knocking down shots. So, I like Evan Fournier. I actually like the trade for him.”

Perkins believes the Celtics need more of a distributor to match with Brown and Tatum. Walker is more of a scorer. Walker has averaged fewer than five assists per game in his two seasons with the Celtics.

“When all three of those guys play together, it just doesn’t fit well because Kemba is a guy that needs the ball in his hands to be effective, and when I say effective, that just means to do what he does best, and that’s score,” Perkins said. “So, he’s not a guy that’s dropping dimes or facilitating for others, and it takes away from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum when they’re on the court.

“I know a lot of Celtics fans always get on me about this, and I believe that Marcus Smart, heart and soul of the team because of what he brings to the table, but his contract situation is coming up, and if you could trade him and get something back valuable for him, you have to do that. Sometimes you have to trade fan favorites for the betterment of your team.”

Perkins agreed with Rose, saying Ainge and Stevens are not going anywhere.

“They’ll be all right in the long haul once they see the finished product,” Perkins said. “I think [Ainge is] going to retire on his own terms. Brad is not going anywhere. They just signed him to an extension, and when you look overall besides this season, Brad has been to, what, three conference finals? His record and résumé is pretty solid, more than solid. I’m looking at it after this season ends, I’m taking all phone calls that involved anybody except Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.”

ETC.

Fab memories from these two

Chris Webber, center, and Jalen Rose, second from right, were teammates on the famous Fab Five Michigan team. Anonymous/Associated Press

The announcement of the 2021 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame class opened with a touching moment when ESPN’s Jalen Rose interviewed new inductee Chris Webber.

The two were part of the Michigan Fab Five, one of the most popular college teams of all time. They have had their differences over the years, part of the fallout from the Wolverines program being placed on probation and the banners won by those teams being taken down. The school disassociated itself from Webber for several years.

Rose told the Globe last year that he and Webber were beginning to mend their relationship, and that was fostered when former teammate Juwan Howard was named the coach at Michigan in 2019. ESPN conducted interviews with most of the new Hall of Famers, except Paul Pierce (who had just parted ways with the network), and Rose interviewed Webber from Springfield.

The two discussed old times, called each other by their full names, and at one point Webber had to fight off tears.

“I’m enthusiastic for C-Webb,” Rose said. “It was great to get a chance to interview him … and watching somebody that you played 13 and under with, and as he mentioned, played in so many different gyms and made so many sacrifices, to finally get the call to be in the Hall of Fame after watching all of the work that he put in on every level, it’s well deserved.”

It took Webber eight years to be inducted, so the enormity of the moment wasn’t lost on him. Rose celebrated his friend’s achievement.

In 15 NBA seasons, Webber scored 17,182 points — averaging 20.7 points per game – and helped revolutionize the power forward position with his athleticism. Knee and shoulder injuries took a toll on Webber late in his career, and he never won a championship. But his Hall of Fame omission was considered unfair by most basketball observers.

“The one thing that I always knew about his game that I obviously couldn’t take for granted is we were in middle school, and he was going coast to coast and going behind the back and doing behind dunks,” Rose said. “This is before I was even dunking. He was already doing that.

“And so as his body started to fill out, if you look at his body type, built as strong as he is, normally you’re not as nimble as he was. He would spin out and catch lobs, he’s a great passer. He had great hands. He could shoot the three. And so I think he, [Kevin Garnett], Tim Duncan, [Chris] Bosh in a lot of ways, watching those guys go in the Hall of Fame, it just validates the new-era version of the big guy that can do more, that is required to do more than play with their back to the basket.”

Layups

The Knicks announced Thursday they had sold 15,000 tickets to each of their first two playoff games against the Hawks. The Knicks had limited attendance for last Sunday’s regular-season game against the Celtics (1,981), but have sold most of their playoff seats to vaccinated fans, which is a sign that games are returning to normal. Every playoff team will have fans for home games. Another sign of normalcy will be the return of the Las Vegas Summer League, which will take place in August, a few weeks after the July 29 draft. Players such as Celtics Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith were not able to polish their games in summer league last year because of the pandemic. It’s uncertain how many fans will be allowed into the two venues that will host summer league games, but it’s an encouraging sign that rookies and free agents will have an opportunity to show their skills … The Hall of Fame announced that its 2021 induction ceremony will return to Springfield on Sept. 11, where Pierce will be enshrined along with Webber, Bosh, Toni Kukoc, and Ben Wallace. Bill Russell will also be inducted as a coach, the second Celtics great in recent years to go into the Hall as a coach after being elected as a player. Tommy Heinsohn was inducted as a coach in 2015 … The Kings announced that Luke Walton will return for a third season as coach even though Sacramento fell short of the playoffs despite a relatively healthy season. The Kings have missed the postseason each of the past 15 years but have stockpiled respectable talent over the past few years. The pressure will be on Walton to turn the Kings into a winner, and they have a promising backcourt of Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox, along with Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, and Marvin Bagley. The Kings will have to decide if they want to bring back underrated center Richaun Holmes, who may be looking for a big payday on the open market … The Pistons agreed to an extension with coach Dwane Casey, who will be responsible for harnessing the team’s young talent into a winner. The Pistons have struggled but have talented prospects such as Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, and workhorse big man Isaiah Stewart.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.