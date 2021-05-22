In easier conditions, Billy Horschel turns in a breezy 68

Horschel, who finished with that same 4-under 68, had made the cut on the number and still was only 1 over for the tournament.

Horschel started birdie-eagle Saturday and was 4 under for his round through six holes. It was a sign that early starters could make up ground.

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The start of the third round at the PGA Championship brought a slight reprieve in the relentless wind at Kiawah Island. Billy Horschel was among those taking advantage.

The wind wasn’t quite as strong as the first two days. For two days, the wind was into the face of players on Nos. 1 through 4 and then 14 through 18, and at their backs from Nos. 5 through 13.

The fourth hole was 451 yards on Friday. It’s up to 485 yards on Saturday. It was playing as the hardest hole in the early going. The nine-hole stretch that had been playing mostly downwind the last two days is mostly playing shorter.

The closing hole is at 493 yards for Saturday. That’s nearly 20 yards longer than the first round.

Webb Simpson, who was 3 under through seven holes, could sense the change, mainly because it was right-to-left on the 17th hole. That was a problem because it meant having to start the ball over the water on the right.

A first for Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay posted the first bogey-free round in three days. He made 10 straight pars Saturday before he ripped a fairway wood onto the green on the par-5 11th hole for a two-putt birdie.

He added another birdie on the par-4 13th with an approach to 7 feet. Cantlay made all pars the rest of the way to shoot a 2-under 70 and reach even par for the tournament.

Spieth finds his groove

Jordan Spieth moved his way from the back of the pack to a more respectable position with a 4-under 68 that he felt like should have been a few shots better.

Spieth says he's trying to fix a flaw in his putting stroke and even though he knows what to do, he can't trust it on the course. That's led to some frustration on the greens.

But Saturday’s round at least got Spieth back to even par. He says he hates being over par in any tournament and will play aggressively Sunday.

The three-time major champion had four birdies through 12 holes, going from 4-over to even par.

Spieth had nine bogeys over his first 36 holes and just squeezed in ahead of the cut line. He was among the players taking advantage of the calmer, less windy conditions at the Ocean Course.

Joel Dahmen has moved from 3 over to 2 under after making six birdies on his front nine. Ben Cook, one of two of the 20 club professionals making the cut, was 3 under for the day and 2 over for the tourney.

Major renovations

This is just the second time in the modern era of men’s professional golf that the sport’s four major championships will be contested in consecutive months, one each from April through July. The schedule was similar in 2019 when, after years of deliberation, the PGA Championship opted to move to May, from its long-standing date in mid-August.

But the pandemic in 2020 forced three major championships, the PGA Championship, the US Open, and the Masters, to be held from August to November. So, when this year’s PGA Championship concludes Sunday, the world’s top men’s golfers will have played five majors in 10 months. Moreover, if the 2021 US Open and this year’s British Open are held as expected in June and July, respectively, golf will have crammed seven majors into 12 months.

If that weren’t enough, many of the best men’s players will also be competing in the Tokyo Olympics golf tournament from July 29 to Aug. 1.

It is unlikely such a grueling schedule would occur again, at least intentionally, but it raises the question of whether golf’s best players can be expected to peak for the sport’s biggest championships repeatedly in a compressed time period. Moving forward, what are the challenges to staying mentally and physically prepared for golf’s new format of four majors in four months?

For pro golfers, it is a little like the lengthy playoff runs in professional basketball, hockey, soccer, and baseball.

“It feels like every two or three weeks we’re at a venue where it’s super stressful because it’s a difficult golf course or a difficult event,” said Kevin Kisner, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Kisner added: “It feels like I’m constantly getting beat up out here with the big schedule. The hardest thing is every event feels big. I haven’t played well in any of them.”

It has forced some players to make difficult choices, like skipping regular tour events that they used to play so they can rest for the condensed series of major tournaments. Justin Thomas, the world’s second-ranked golfer, made such a decision last month when he took two weeks off after the Masters, even though not playing can diminish a golfer’s competitive edge.

“I’m just not in the physical or mental state to be able to play a golf tournament after the grind of a pressure-filled event like the Masters,” Thomas said. “I need the time to relax and then get into it later where I feel like I’m peaking for this big stretch coming up.”

While the new schedule has added to the strain of trying to claim what can be a career-defining major championship, most players believe it is worth it for two chief reasons: Golf no longer goes head-to-head with the NFL in the fall, and players can take a break and put their clubs away earlier.

Moving the PGA Championship from August to May does both because it allows the PGA Tour’s season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs to start, and end, sooner.

“If you poll all the players, I would think they would be happy about the way it is now,” Spieth said this week. “We can finish our season in August and not compete with football. And then create a little bit of an offseason for ourselves.”

In the end, Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters winner, thinks that tour players will be better adjusted to the new schedule after having done it a second time in 2021. He pointed to Brooks Koepka, who won two US Opens and two PGA Championships in a 26-month span beginning in 2017, as inspiration for his colleagues.

“I look at it as a huge opportunity,” Scott said of the condensed schedule. “And I think seeing what Brooks has done from the schedule of winning a couple in really quick succession, or four in quick time — that’s what is possible if you can get on a roll.”