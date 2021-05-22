Former Canadien Gilles Lupien’s path to the NHL was a road rarely traveled these days

Winter had not officially surrendered its grip around here, and we paid little attention to the tulips sprouting in the Public Garden, until the Habs and Bruins hunkered down to trade shifts, shots, and punches in April or May.

Gilles Lupien , the ex-Montreal defenseman who succumbed to cancer at age 67 on Wednesday, held but a brief role in the rich, emotionally charged Canadiens-Bruins playoff rivalry that for decades seemed to play out nearly every spring.

The Bruins' John Wensink (left) got the upper hand on Gilles Lupien of Canadiens in Game 4 of the 1978 Stanley Cup Final.

Up until 1988, the outcome of those series across nearly a half-century was agonizing for the Bruins and their fans. But it was typically and undeniably compelling theater. Much of Boston fandom lived for the matchups, as it did Red Sox-Yankees and Celtics-Lakers. The tribalism of it all framed each season, if not the reason to be a fan.

The stringy, 6-foot-6-inch Lupien, by the standards of famed defensemen Serge Savard, Larry Robinson, and Guy Lapointe, was a bit of a curiosity along that celebrated Habs blue line, After hammering his way through three-plus seasons as an AHL strongman/enforcer, he landed full-time work with Montreal in 1977-78, smack in the middle of its last great dynasty (four consecutive Stanley Cup titles, 1976-79).

Lupien was front and center that gory May 21, 1978, night at the Garden, Game 4 of the Cup Final, when Bruins winger Stan Jonathan chopped Pierre Bouchard’s face into a bloody stew with a series of punches.

“And we have blood all over the ice inside the blue line!” exhorted the legendary Dan Kelly from his broadcast perch that hung all but 30 feet above Garden ice.

Lupien, just turned 24, tangled in an adjacent tug of war with Bruins ruffian John Wensink, a.k.a. “Wire.” It wasn’t nearly the bloodbath of the Jonathan-Bouchard main card, but the two big men wrapped up one another and wrestled while the Garden crowd hooted and hollered. Once pried apart from Lupien by the linesmen, Wensink raised both arms as if he were the newly crowned heavyweight champion of the old West End.

By today’s standards it sounds primitive, ugly, and lawless. It was all of that. And we loved it.

Lupien, his name engraved on the Cup for Canadiens championships in 1978 and ’79, played only 226 NHL games. He stayed connected to the game for far longer as a player agent. The Habs traded him to the Penguins prior to the 1980-81 season, and his final NHL skate came with the Whalers in October 1981.

By no stretch was Lupien considered among the key Flying Frenchmen of his era. But he was unquestionably a valued role player in their success, a Quebec-born kid who played for three teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and then had the will and gumption and muscle to force his way onto one of the sport’s greatest rosters of all time. A reminder, once again, that perseverance is a skill set all its own.

“He had a nice career for a guy who didn’t have the skill set of those top three guys in Montreal,” recalled Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, who was a young teen when Lupien cracked the Habs’ lineup. “I still believe there are guys who can find a way to contribute [in today’s NHL] with that style of play.”

Exhibit “A” by today’s standards, noted Cassidy, is Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller, who signed with Boston as a raw, undrafted wannabe out of the University of Vermont. Miller didn’t punch his way into the NHL, as Lupien did, but he established his toughness early on when playing for Cassidy’s AHL Providence Bruins. He also saw a chance to improve his overall skill set, particularly his skating, and let nothing deter him.

“He played hard, killed penalties, was tough, and had a bit of that mind-set, ‘I’m going to make this team through sheer will and effort and physicality,’ ” said Cassidy.

That was Lupien to a T. In three consecutive AHL seasons, he logged more than 100 penalty minutes, and then did the same in his first three seasons with the Habs. Again, he was a spare part, a third-pairing backliner, but the NHL of the late ’70s and into the ’90s offered steady work to guys who could grind, punch, twist and shout, even if their offensive output was next to nothing. Let the record show that Lupien finished with 30 career points and 416 PIMs.

That’s not where the NHL is today. For the most part, the warp speed of the game has minimized, if not eliminated, the chance for a guy with Lupien’s skill set to find any work, never mind an honest paycheck into his late 20s. It’s all speed and skill now, with dustups such as May 21, 1978, relegated to YouTube playback and the memories of old-timers yelling on their front lawns, their preferred footwear white socks and sandals.

The Bruins, for instance, in recent years watched AHL prospects Tyler Randell and Bobby Robins try to find a muscle path into the league. Robins averaged more than 200 PIMs in one three-season AHL stretch (2011-14). Decades ago, that kind of courage and determination routinely found a home in an NHL city.

“It’s different now,” offered Cassidy, who was the coach in Providence when Randell and Robins flexed their muscles and dreams. “There’s just not as much opportunity for them. In the old days, just that younger, small, skilled defenseman, there wasn’t room for him. There was maybe one on a team, if you were lucky. Now you’re seeing probably up to three. Back then you had the bigger bodies and they had an easier time cracking the lineup. Now it’s the opposite.”

Without question, the NHL in 2021 is highly skilled, faster, and more demanding than the one Joseph Leonard Gilles Lupien cracked 43 years ago. Those with his dream and determination must take stock, recalibrate their path to the show, and hope that their legs will deliver with the same punch of a fighter’s fists.

“That’s just the evolution of the game,” said Cassidy, “and people can argue about it all day long.”

NOVA SCOTIA NOTABLES

Marchand is in good company

Brad Marchand, along with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, are Nova Scotians lighting up the league. Adam Glanzman/Getty

For a relatively itsy-bitsy place on the map, the metro area of Halifax, Nova Scotia (approximate population: 400,000) delivers some gigantic NHL stars, including Brad Marchand, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnnon.

MacKinnon, at 25 the youngest of the stellar trio, as of Friday morning led postseason scoring with a 5-2—7 line in two games (both Avalanche wins over the Blues).

Going back to MacKinnon’s rookie season, 2013-14, the three Halifax standouts rank among the league’s top 10 regular-season scorers: 2. Crosby, Pittsburgh (660 points); 4. Marchand, Boston (582); 10. MacKinnon, Colorado (560).

Forget slimming down the goalie equipment to increase scoring. Just send us more of those Halifax homeboys.

“I think we just love hockey up there,” said Marchand, asked Friday morning about Nova Scotia’s secret sauce. “You kind of live and breathe it at a young age. Over the years, we’ve produced some good players — obviously Sid and Nate are two of the best in the world.” And Marchand makes three.

During Bruins off nights during the postseason, Marchand is a committed playoff TV viewer. He gets extra enjoyment when seeing his fellow Halifax natives succeed.

“But that’s with all the guys … it’s fun to watch guys you know in the league,” Marchand said. “It adds more to the games when you know somebody in it. It makes it a little more exciting, a little more interesting. I’m definitely watching their games and they’re both doing really well — that’s part of it all.”

Reaching out with a text at this time of the year, though, is not part of the brotherhood.

“No, playoffs are a different animal,” said Marchand. “At different times of the year, we’ll text if there is something worth noting, but not this time of year.”

ETC.

Middleton recalls good old days

Rick Middleton was a fixture in the Bruins' lineup in the 1970s and '80s. John Tlumacki

Rick Middleton (retired Bruins No. 16) was in the lineup the night of the Stan Jonathan-Pierre Bouchard skirmish and figured something was cooking when coach Don Cherry sent Jonathan, the pugnacious left winger, out for a draw in the Montreal end.

“Trust me, I remember it all … clearly!” recalled Middleton in a telephone conversation on Friday, the 43rd anniversary of the battle.

Cherry initially had Peter McNab on the ice, flanked by Terry O’Reilly and John Wensink. Canadiens coach Scotty Bowman had just sent out a defense pairing of Gilles Lupien and Bouchard, the latter of whom, as Middleton recalled, had yet to skate a shift that night.

“So Grapes [Cherry] took Peter off and put Stan out there to take the faceoff,” said Middleton, his laugh about it all still robust 43 years later. “And Grapes never took just one guy off — if he didn’t like something, he’d swap out a whole line or defense pairing. But as soon as that happened, we were like, ‘OK, here we go!’ ”

Seconds after the draw, a whistle to stop play proved to be the opening bell for the mayhem.

“Wensink and Lupien had a brawl the [game] before,” recalled Middleton. “That’s what precipitated that one — John wanted to get back at him. John got him down — Lupien was a big guy, 6-6 or 6-7 — and was giving it to him pretty good.”

The Bruins won that night, 4-3, to even the series at two games apiece, but lost the next two (4-1 each time) and were forced to witness the Habs, with Bouchard and Lupien all smiles, waltz the Cup around the ice in front of a stunned Garden crowd.

Middleton offered sincere condolences over Lupien’s death this past week, and recalled that the Habs brought up Lupien that year, in part, to deal with the Bruins’ toughness factor.

“That era was a little after the Broad Street Bullies,” Middleton said, noting the cantankerous Flyers squads of the ’70s. “We had just beaten Philly [in the Cup semis]. Montreal had a very talented team. If you remember, in ’76, they beat Philly to win it, and Larry Robinson annihilated [Dave] Schultz. Philly had their way there a couple of years, and Montreal decided they wanted to get bigger and tougher, and Lupien was one of those guys.”

More player should be on the bench if playoff series will still be longer than years past. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Stanley Cup playoff overtime is a joy to behold as a fan, but there’s no denying the physical toll it exacts from the working help. The Bruins averaged a game every other night — never more than a single night off between games — for the final six weeks of the regular season, then launched their playoff series with the Capitals that saw the first three games go to OT.

Reminder: If the Bruins are to win the franchise’s seventh Cup title, they have three more of these best-of-seven series to go. We’re a long way from the 1950s and ’60s, when the 70-game season was capped by only two playoff rounds to crown a champ.

In those days, with pace of play considerably slower, no player faced suiting up for more than 84 games in a season — and then only if both postseason rounds went their max. Today that number stands at 110, roughly 31 percent higher.

The NHL is slow to change, except for both sides’ willingness over the decades to expand the schedule to boost revenue. Game rosters, meanwhile, have been fixed at 18 skaters and two goalies since the start of the ’80s. Not much relief if, say, game No. 106 goes into double or triple overtime.

Traditionalists likely never will settle for quicker means, such as the shootout, to trim the OTs. But there could be some relief to be had in allowing an extra player or two to suit up once OT arrives. To wit: add a 21st player at the 60:00 mark, and a 22nd at the 80:00 mark.

The extra player(s) would provide some relief for an exhausted lineup at the very least or fill a spot left open by a player who exited because of injury during regulation. It would be a barely detectable change, help relieve some bench fatigue, and possibly prevent games from dragging beyond the 80- or 100-minute marks.

Maple Leafs put women at forefront

Brilliant moves by the Maple Leafs last Monday, placing two high-profile women into management positions, and thus giving young girls reason to aspire to significant jobs in the industry once they’ve hung up the skates as players.

Hayley Wickenheiser, virtually hours after officially receiving her “wings” (her word) upon completing her education at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine, was promoted to senior director of player development. Dr. Wickenheiser, 42, was hired by the Leafs in August 2018 as assistant director of player development.

Danielle Goyette, 55, with two Olympic gold medals (to Wickenheiser’s four), was named Toronto’s director of player development. Goyette coached the University of Calgary’s women’s hockey team for 13 years.

NHL teams have been slow to fill meaningful positions, at all levels, from the abundant ranks of qualified women. The hirings of Wickenheiser and Goyette should shatter ceilings of frozen ice.

Loose pucks

Oft-forgotten about that last great Canadiens Cup run from 1976-79: The Conn Smyth winner in ’76 was Reggie Leach, one of the few times the MVP came from the losing side (Philadelphia). Leach finished the postseason with a 19-5—24 line in 16 games. The Habs needed only 13 games to win the Cup that season, and their leading scorer, no surprise, was Guy Lafleur (7-10—17). In net, Ken Dryden went 12-1 with a 1.92 GAA and .929 save percentage. Nope, not good enough for MVP. Leach was originally a Bruins draftee (No. 3 overall in 1970), dealt out of town in ’72 in the Carol Vadnais swap with the California Golden Seals. But take heart, Canadiens fans, members of Les Glorieux picked up the MVP in ’77 (Lafleur), ’78 (Larry Robinson), and ’79 (Bob Gainey) … Middleton will turn in his silver skates as president of the Bruins Alumni Association at the end of the 2021-22 season. The Oldie Black and Goldies, who played 10 games out of the Canton Ice House during the pandemic, will be back to barnstorming in October, playing at charity rinks around New England. They also plan to play a handful of games the Bruins’ Warrior practice facility in Brighton … Five NHL coaching jobs remain open: Buffalo, Arizona, Seattle, Columbus, and the NY Rangers. Claude Julien’s name has not been rumored for any, but from here he looks ideal to add the kind of basic defensive structure that greatly would help the Blueshirts. Meanwhile, Gerard Gallant could see a bidding war for his services. He’s lived through abrupt dismissals at his last two gigs, Florida and Vegas, but he’s an excellent bench boss … Craig Anderson, who turned 40 on Friday, became one of the 12 oldest goaltenders to win a playoff game when he backstopped the Capitals to their Game 1 win over the Bruins last Saturday. Meanwhile, the four oldest goalies ever to record the win in a Cup-clinching game: Johnny Bower, Toronto, 39, over Detroit in 1964; Gump Worsley, Montreal, 38, over St. Louis in 1968; Bower, Toronto, 38, over Detroit in 1963; Dominik Hasek, Detroit, 37, over Carolina, in 2002; and Terry Sawchuk, Toronto, 37, over Montreal in 1967. Sawchuk played three more seasons, calling it quits at 40 after three playoff appearance with the Rangers in 1970. The Maple Leafs have not won the Cup since his last day with them in ’67.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.