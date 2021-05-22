Game 47: Red Sox at Phillies lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ offense exploded again Friday night in an 11-3 win over the Phillies in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park. Nathan Eovaldi will get the start on Saturday. Here are the lineups.

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (4-2, 4.50)

PHILLIES (22-23): McCutchen LF, Segura 2B, Harper RF, Hoskins 1B, Miller 3B, Herrera CF, Maton SS, Marchan C, Howard P.

Pitching: RHP Spencer Howard (0-0, 8.31)

Time: 7:15 p.m.

TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Howard: No data

Phillies vs. Eovaldi: Harper 8-21, Segura 4-12, Joyce 3-10, Miller 2-9, McCutchen 3-7, Hoskins 1-3, Herrera 0-2

Stat of the Day: 17 of the Red Sox’ last 20 runs have been scored with two outs

Notes: The Red Sox have allowed four earned runs or fewer in 10 of their last 12 games ... Howard was selected by the Phillies in the second round of the 2017 draft. He is making his first start this season ... J.D Martinez ranks second in the American League in hits and second in MLB in RBI ... Eovaldi is 3-0 with a 1.98 ERA in his last six starts against the Phillies.







