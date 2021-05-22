Haverhill’s Rob Font impressive in unanimous victory, moving one step closer to UFC title shot

Although it was Font’s first time fighting in the main event of a UFC card, the Haverhill resident looked fresh in the fourth and fifth rounds, continuing to pick Garbrandt apart with his jab and not letting him get back in the fight.

Two of the judges scored all five rounds for Font. The third judge had Font winning three rounds to two. The win improved Font’s record to 19-4 and extended his winning streak to four. He entered the fight ranked as the No. 3 bantamweight. Garbrandt, who was ranked No. 4, dropped to 12-4.

Rob Font moved one step closer to a title shot, taking a unanimous decision over Cody Garbrandt Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

“I feel great. My cardio felt great,” said Font. “I tried to stay really disciplined in this fight.”

Garbrandt had a pair of takedowns in the first round, then another in the opening minute of the second, but failed to capitalize, with Font able to scramble out of them each time.

Font was able to shift the momentum when the two returned to their feet, taking advantage of his 6-inch reach advantage and his superior boxing skills, as well as a vicious right elbow, to take control.

That continued in the third round, with Font moving forward, backing Garbrandt around the octagon and bloodying his nose.He continued to pick Garbrandt with his left jab in the fourth round, occasionally loading up and connecting with a right. He also delivered a right kick to the head as he was comfortably ahead entering the fifth and final round

“That kid hurt me a couple of times, but I finally got my head together and stayed disciplined and stopped looking for the finish,” said Font. “I just stayed behind my jab. I feel like I have the best jab in the UFC for sure.”

Knowing he needed a knockout to win, Garbrandt attempted to press the action in the fifth, but Font withstood the early barrage and finished strong to secure the win.

He finished the fight by landing more than 50 percent of his significant strikes (180 of 358). Garbrandt managed to land just 62 of 142.

A fight against the winner of the T.J. Dillashaw-Cory Sandhagen fight which had been postponed this month but should come off this summer, could be next for Font, although UFC president Dana White was not about to tip his hand.

“He looked good tonight. He went out there and set the pace early, and shut Cody down,” said White.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.