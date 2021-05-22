‘He’s one of the best defensemen in the league.’ Charlie McAvoy was at the center of the Bruins’ big win in Game 4

Since the start of the series, the Bruins emphasized that the Caps would be physical but they couldn’t be rattled. Instead, they would have to capitalize.

But when Kevan Miller was knocked out of Game 2 of the Bruins’ first-round Stanley Cup payoff series against the Washington Capitals by a devastating hit from Dmitry Orlov, a different switch flipped.

Orlov’s hit earned him a roughing penalty, and McAvoy seized the opportunity.

“I think we kind of had a mindset of, hey, let’s make these guys pay in response to the penalties,” he said.

In a matter of 33 seconds, McAvoy set up David Pastrnak for a goal from the right circle. On the way to a 4-1 win, the Bruins never let up. With assists on three of the Bruins’ four goals, McAvoy constantly put himself at the center of the biggest win of the series thus far and, after watching the 23-year-old defenseman blossom over the last four seasons, it surprised no one in the Bruins dressing room.

“The biggest thing about him is when the spotlight’s on him and the lights get brighter, Chucky shows up to play and he elevates his game,” said Matt Grzelcyk.

Miller had to be sent to the hospital for scans and evaluation, which left the Bruins scrambling with just five defensemen. McAvoy had no issues with logging long minutes. He was on the ice for 26:18 and made every second count.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has come to expect it.

“Charlie McAvoy thrives with big minutes,” Cassidy said.

Through four games, McAvoy is plus-3 with five assists. Each game he’s been pushed further and further, playing 23:57 minutes in Game 1, 26:49 in Game 2, and 33:52 in Game 3. He’s been a consistent force for the Bruins in a testy series, but just sees it as doing his part.

“Just trying to do whatever the team needs me to do, whatever I can to help us win hockey games,” McAvoy said. “I think that’s everyone’s mindset. Everybody’s pulling the rope and guys are elevating, the whole team’s elevating. We’re trying to build something here. We’re trying to grow each game.

“Our mindset is to just do whatever it takes to win. It’s the playoffs now and winning’s all that matters. So I’m just trying to pull the rope just like everybody and I think that’s what the whole team’s doing.”

Grzelcyk was on the receiving end of McAvoy’s third assist, a look that was almost identical to Pastrnak’s, and padded the Bruins lead with 5:10 left. Having gone from teammates at Boston University to partners on the Bruins’ top defensive pairing, Grzelcyk can appreciate watching McAvoy’s ascent.

‘It’s fun to watch him grow up right in front of our eyes,” Grzelcyk said. “He’s one of the best defensemen in the league.”

McAvoy’s emergence came as the Bruins parted ways with longtime captain and anchor Zdeno Chara, a mentor to McAvoy during his time in Boston who is now watching McAvoy thrive as an opponent with the Capitals. McAvoy has noted the impact Chara had on his development, but downplayed matching up against him.

“I think he’s continued to mature, which is the biggest thing,” Marchand said. “He’s always been a great player. He was able to play at a young age, which obviously takes a lot of talent and ability. But I think each year that goes by, he gets more confident. He understands the game a lot easier, a lot better, where the space and the time is. He’s a big, strong kid, has a lot of skill, and a great skater.

“I think that it was great, him being able to play with Z and understanding the commitment side of it at an early age and being able to watch one of the best in the game, one of the best to ever [play]. So I think all of that has just allowed him to continue to build into a dominant player in this league, and he will be for a long time. So we’re lucky to have him.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.