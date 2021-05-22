John Tavares has concussion, knee injury; likely to miss series

General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck, and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry .

The center’s availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance.

Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1.

Speaking by conference call before Game 2 on Saturday night, Dubas indicated the knee issue is expected to keep Tavares out of the lineup at least two weeks. The best-of-seven series would end May 31 if it went the distance.

“The head injury and concussion, I think it’s very difficult to place a timeline on when someone’s going to return,” Dubas said. “We handle those in a very conservative nature, and handle them very sensitively.”

Tavares was checked to the ice in the first period of Thursday’s 2-1 loss by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot. He fell into the path of an onrushing Perry, who was unable to avoid contact. Tavares laid motionless before trying to get up as trainers and doctors from both teams provided attention inside an empty, eerily quiet Scotiabank Arena.

Tavares was removed from the ice by stretcher and taken to St. Michael’s Hospital. He received a CT scan and MRI and was discharged Friday.

Tavares, who signed a seven-year, $77 million contract in free agency in 2018, was Toronto’s third-leading scorer during the NHL’s pandemic-shortened season. The former New York Islander had 19 goals and 31 assists in playing all 56 games.

Killorn, Kucherov pace Lightning’s 6-2 rout of Panthers

Nikita Kucherov (right) had four points as the Lightning moved to the brink of a series win against the Panthers. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from their first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round Central Division playoff matchup on Saturday.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions pushed their intrastate rivals to the brink of elimination by scoring three first-period goals, then building their advantage to 5-1 when Killorn beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky twice in a span of 94 seconds to break the game open.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 39 of 41 shots for the Lightning, who can wrap up the best-of-seven series by winning Game 5 in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday night.

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde, and Ondrej Palat scored in the opening period for Tampa Bay, setting the tone for a rough afternoon for Bobrovsky, who earned his second start of the series by coming off the bench to win Game 4 in relief.

Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, stopped all nine shots he faced in the third period and overtime as the Panthers rallied from a two-goal deficit to tighten the series with a 6-5 victory on Thursday night.

The Lightning scored on three of seven shots in the first period Saturday. The Panthers replaced Bobrovsky with Chris Driedger after Killorn scored on the power play and added another goal off a pass from Steven Stamkos to increase the lead to 5-1.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Carter Verhaeghe had power-play goals for Florida.

Jordan Staal fined $5,000 for tripping

Carolina forward Jordan Staal was fined $5,000 Saturday for what the NHL called a dangerous trip on Nashville’s Luke Kunin.

The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

It was announced hours after Nashville beat Carolina 5-4 in double overtime Friday night to pull within 2-1 of the Hurricanes in their first-round series.

Staal was penalized at 14:05 of the second period for the trip. His penalty came 30 seconds after Warren Foegele sent the puck over the glass, putting Nashville on a 5-on-3. The Predators scored their first power-play goal of the series.

He also scored a goal at 3:31 of the second that tied it 2-2.