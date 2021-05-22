Martín Pérez continues positive trend with Red Sox

When Aaron Nola threw him a two-strike curveball in the second inning, Peréz swung two feet over it as he dipped his back shoulder. Then the ball hit him in the left foot.

PHILADELPHIA — Martín Pérez took what very well may have been the worst swing in the long history of major league baseball Friday night.

“He actually got lucky because he almost twisted his ankle when he tried to get out of the way,” manager Alex Cora said. “We were giving him a hard time.”

Peréz initially pretended he was hurt when he returned to the dugout before breaking into a smile.

“Just trying to hit the fastball and he threw me a breaking ball and hit my foot,” Peréz said. “That happens when you don’t hit and play in the American League. I tried to enjoy the moment.”

Peréz’s real job is to pitch and that he did very well in an 11-3 victory at Citizens Bank Park. The lefthander allowed only three runs on five hits over six innings and struck out seven with one walk.

“I just came here to pitch,” Peréz said.

Perez had a tough assignment on Friday. Nola is one of the best starters in the National League and the Phillies stacked their lineup with righthanded hitters.

But he continued what has been a positive trend for the Sox. Perez has given the team 28⅓ innings in his last five starts while allowing only seven earned runs. He is 2-2 with a 3.55 earned run average in nine starts overall.

For a No. 5 starter, that’s solid gold. Keep your team in the game and get through five innings.

“Solid again, solid again,” Cora said. “That’s a tough lineup to maneuver with all those righties. He did a good job elevating his pitches, using a changeup. His stuff was crisp.

“For him to go six, it put us in a good spot. We were able to stay away from certain [relievers]. Another good one. He’s been doing that the whole time … in every outing he’s giving us a chance.”

Peréz effectively used his changeup, worked the corners and used a high fastball more than in previous starts.

“Just trying to attack the hitters and compete, man,” he said. “I feel great.”

The stability of the rotation has been the foundation of the Red Sox building a 28-18 record. They’re 10 games over .500 and have won three in a row.

As explosive as the offense has been, the Sox arrive at the park every day confident in their pitching. Perez, Nate Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, and Eduardo Rodriguez have started 44 of the 46 games.

The only exceptions were when Rodriguez missed his first start with a sore arm and Tanner Houck filled in. Houck also pitched the first game of a doubleheader on April 18.

“They’re not missing any starts,” said catcher Christian Vazquez, who had two hits and drove in three runs. “That’s a great job by everybody. We’re doing a good job of being healthy.”

Peréz has pitched 10 years in the majors thanks in large part to his reliability. He’s not an overwhelming talent but there’s a lot to be said for showing up.

“If you can go out there and throw five innings, we can rest the bullpen and they’ve been throwing a lot, too,” he said. “The way that I see it is to have fun and enjoy it

“The way that I see it is to have fun and enjoy it,” he said. Peréz is a good-natured guy who engages with fans on social media and jokes around with his teammates. So one awkward swing didn’t ruin his night. In the end, he was the winner.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.