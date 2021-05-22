At Nauset, mother-daughter tandem setting their own pace on the track

“One thing about my mom is she’s so fast,” said Isabelle Nobili, a senior captain on the school’s cross-country and track and field teams. “She could beat most people on the team, including myself.”

Moira Nobili, an accomplished, record-setting runner in high school and college, continues to set an accelerated pace decades later while coaching at Nauset Regional High School.

Visit Nauset in the afternoon and you will likely find the elder Nobili joining the Warriors’ top distance runners on a run around campus.

Her running career took off at Silver Lake Regional High School, where the Pembroke native was an eight-time captain for the cross-country and indoor and outdoor track and field teams.

Advertisement

As a senior in 1983, Moira Teevens was the Globe’s All-Scholastic female athlete of the year in track and field. When she was inducted into the Silver Lake Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009, presenter Steve Duggan, said “she was truly one of the most dedicated, successful female athletes that Silver Lake Regional High School has produced.”

Moira Teevens followed her older brother, Buddy, to Dartmouth College, and while the latter established his greatness on the gridiron, Moira was a three-time All-Ivy League selection in cross-country (1984-86). Upon her graduation in 1987, she held records in the 1,500, 3,000, 5,000, and distance medley relay.

More than three decades later, Moira refuses to slow down.

“On long runs she has a tendency to talk and then steadily the pace will increase without her realizing,” said Isabelle, known by many as Izzy. “I’m not a huge fan of that because her pace is definitely a lot faster than I like to go sometimes. It’s fun having her run with us at practice, but she’s notorious for taking it a little too fast.”

Advertisement

Nauset Regional head track coach Moira Noboli during a dual meet at Barnstable High. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Although mother and daughter may not run at the same pace, they share a passion for running.

Izzy owns seven school records for indoor track and two more outdoors: including the 600, 800, and 1,000 meters, as well as a number of relays.

Her excellence extends to the classroom. She is her class valedictorian.

“She doesn’t just learn the material for the test,” Moira said. “She learns it and absorbs it and gets it. She really wants to learn so she can apply it.”

“My grandpa always told us, and my mom would always repeat this quote to us when we were little: ‘If something has your name on it, it has to be your best work,’ ” said Izzy, who will run cross-country and track at Johns Hopkins University. “I think I’ve just internalized that mentality throughout all of my studies in middle school and high school. That has kind of driven the work ethic my parents have instilled in me.”

Nauset's Izzy Nobili throws the discus in a meet at Barnstable High. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Five other Nauset seniors have committed to run collegiately: Sophie Christopher (Vermont), Finn Riley (Texas Christian), and Ella Kelly (Trinity), along with Monique Martin and Richard Ramsey (American International).

“It says a lot about [Moira] as our head coach and leader and a lot about the program,” said Nauset athletic director John Mattson. “Year after year, there’s really, really good athletes that come out of her programs, or one of her programs. She’s done such a great job building it . . . It comes easy to her because she loves it so much.”

Advertisement

That passion makes the program an easy sell for young athletes.

“She’s more or less the reason why I even started running in the first place,” Riley said. “She’s an amazing coach, really knowledgeable, and the energy she brings to practice every day rubs off on everyone. That’s why everyone wants to be here. She’s really the heart and soul of our cross-country and track and field teams.”

Running has been at the forefront in the Nobili household for a long time. Izzy’s older sister, Madaket, who also starred at Nauset, is a junior on the cross-country and track teams at Dartmouth, where Buddy is in the second stint of a 20-plus-year tenure as football coach of the Big Green.

“I think one of the hardest things for both Madaket and Isabelle is having your mother be your coach for three sports for four years,” Moira said. “It’s like they can’t escape me.”

Izzy acknowledged it can be challenging to separate their mother-daughter, coach-athlete relationships, especially considering both are passionate about her success.

“It can be hard, for sure,” said Izzy. “I’m very critical of myself and I’m my hardest critic, but she would almost be more critical at times. She definitely has high expectations and high standards, but I think that’s pushed me in a lot of ways.”

When asked about a memory from her running career that she will always cherish, Izzy mulled over her answer. She reminisced about a Massachusetts State Track Association cross-country invitational last fall.

Advertisement

Izzy couldn’t recall how she finished — “I came in fourth, I think,” she said — but remembered her time wasn’t a personal record. However, it was a good time for the course and the senior was happy to perform well against some of the state’s other top runners.

“I remember my mom telling me she was proud of me on the drive home,” Izzy said. “Hearing those words meant a lot, just because we are both so critical of me and my running. I remember we drove home and had a good conversation. It was a good end to the season to know I had her support and feel it all come together.”

It’s not always easy being the coach’s daughter, but being coached by your mom can be pretty special, too.