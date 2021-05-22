NBA head coaches can now skip masks for games if fully vaccinated

The memo, sent Saturday just a few hours before the postseason opener between Miami and Milwaukee and obtained by The Associated Press, also said that head coaches will have to wear masks during halftime, during warmups and shootaround before the start of the third quarter and postgame. If opposing coaches choose to meet briefly on the court after a game, masks are encouraged.

Assistant coaches and players are still required to wear masks in the bench area. Head coaches — if vaccinated — may choose to go without masks after pre-game introductions through halftime, then again after halftime until the game concludes.

Just in time for the playoffs, the NBA told its head coaches Saturday they may work without masks during games if they have been fully vaccinated.

The updated policy is consistent with the way things have been trending in the NBA during the pandemic: Those who are vaccinated simply have more freedoms than those who are not. And coaches began taking advantage immediately, with Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer both coaching without masks in Game 1 of their series that started Saturday afternoon.

Coaches have needed to wear masks throughout games all season, and some even got calls from the NBA with a reminder to be more committed to keeping the masks over their nose and mouth. But for the playoffs, the league said it was making the mask change “to facilitate in-game coaching duties, and in light of vaccination rates among NBA head coaches” along with recent updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coaches will still need to participate in the NBA’s testing regimens, the league said.

Crowd numbers boosted

Meanwhile, for the playoffs, the NBA is going to see its largest crowds of the season.

Miami announced Saturday that, starting with Game 3 of its series against Milwaukee on Thursday, it has increased capacity to 17,000 fans — basically double what it was planning to have for the start of the playoffs.

The Heat said the NBA, along with local government, approved increased seating capacity, and it would remain in place for the rest of the playoffs.

Bucks win Game 1 against Heat in OT

Khris Middleton broke a tie with a jumper with 0.5 seconds left in overtime and had 27 points to help the Bucks beat the Miami Heat, 109-107, in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series in Milwaukee.

Middleton was closely guarded by Duncan Robinson on the 19-footer.

Miami’s Goran Dragic had tied it with a corner 3-pointer with 20.6 seconds left in OT. After Middleton’s shot, Jrue Holiday blocked a 3-point attempt from Jimmy Butler as the buzzer sounded.

Game 2 is Monday night in Milwaukee. Miami beat Milwaukee, 4-1, in the second round last year and went on to reach the NBA Finals.

Mavericks 113, Clippers 103 — Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Dallas outshot the NBA’s leading team from 3-point range, beating Los Angeles in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 for the Mavs, who led most of the game. Doncic and Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers each, and Finney-Smith had four to help Dallas shoot 47 percent from long-range.

Kawhi Leonard had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Cliuppers, and Paul George added 23 points. But they were a combined 3 of 14 on 3-pointers and the Clippers shot 31 percent after leading the NBA at 41 percent during the regular season. Marcus Morris missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

Game 2 is Tuesday night at Staples Center.

National teams await their stars

With the NBA playoffs starting Saturday, national team coaches are watching and waiting to get star players back for last-minute qualification games to the Tokyo Olympics.

The 11,000-athlete lineup for the Olympics will not be complete until four men’s basketball qualifying tournaments — in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania, and Serbia, each with one ticket to Tokyo — are played from June 29-July 4.

So if the Milwaukee Bucks are eliminated before the Eastern Conference Finals, then Giannis Antetokounmpo could play in Victoria, Canada, for the Greece national team coached by Rick Pitino.

Nikola Jokić can join his Serbia teammates at home in Belgrade if the Denver Nuggets don’t go all the way, and Slovenia will want to get Luka Dončić to Kaunas in Lithuania, if the Dallas Mavericks are eliminated.

The extra days allowed beyond the official June 29 qualifying deadline for other Tokyo Olympics sports were key for basketball’s world governing body.

“We are the very last [to finish],” International Basketball Federation (FIBA) secretary general Andreas Zagklis told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “We are thankful to the IOC and Tokyo for the collaboration.”