For offseason workouts, NFL players negotiated directly with their coaches

But the players have quietly made a few gains in their quest to change the makeup of the NFL’s nine-week offseason program. As Phase 3 begins on Monday — the final four weeks of the offseason, in which teams hold 10 voluntary practices plus a mandatory three-day minicamp — several teams will be practicing under rules that were bargained directly with their head coach.

Nearly half of the 32 teams were reported to have had excellent attendance at voluntary workouts this past week, including many teams that previously issued statements threatening to stay away.

At first glance, the boycott of offseason workouts proposed by the NFL Players Association isn’t going well.

“The NFL has been unwilling to find a better way to do the offseason,” NFLPA president J.C. Tretter said on a recent Zoom call with hundreds of players. “I think this is the first time ever we’ve had individual teams negotiating with their player leadership on how to do the offseason.”

The collective bargaining agreement that was signed last year and goes through 2031 states that all offseason practices are non-padded and non-contact. Eight of the nine weeks are also voluntary.

But this year, each team is handling the offseason differently. On the NFLPA call, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett said the veterans on his team still plan to skip the voluntary workouts completely. Tretter said the Browns’ veterans are likely to do the same.

One of the Seahawks’ biggest concerns was that players are only supposed to be in the building for four hours, but the clock doesn’t start until after the morning COVID-19 testing (vaccinated players get tested once per week and non-vaccinated players every day).

The day is supposed to last from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., but “they started making it where you have to get started testing around 7:30 … and you won’t leave until 3,” Lockett said.

The Packers accounted for that in their negotiations with coach Matt LaFleur. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari said LaFleur was “very receptive” to the idea of holding virtual meetings during the morning testing period, so players are more efficient with their time.

Bakhtiari said he didn’t want to encourage a boycott and prevent teammates from earning workout bonuses for as much as to $700,000, so instead the Packers players focused on altering the schedule and easing the tempo of practice.

The Packers’ coaches agreed to have virtual workouts in Weeks 5 and 9 and to move the mandatory minicamp to Week 8. A Packers player now just has to be in Green Bay on June 1 for one week of practice and one week of minicamp to earn his full offseason bonus (only 85 percent attendance is required).

LaFleur also agreed that when the team does 11-on-11 drills, at most the players will do “three hard steps” and not a full-speed play.

“It’s a schedule that is a win-win,” Bakhtiari said.

The pace of practice was a big negotiation for several teams. Eagles first-year coach Nick Sirianni agreed to do away with 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, and even canceled the mandatory three-day minicamp. Raiders coach Jon Gruden agreed to do all walkthroughs this spring, per a league source.

And Dolphins coach Brian Flores agreed to a modified schedule in which the team won’t have virtual meetings on the two days per week that they hold walkthrough practices. To ensure that the practices will actually be walkthroughs, the Dolphins players negotiated for flip-flops to be mandatory.

“We understand how tempo can increase as the practice goes on, so we tried to nip that in the bud early and just say mandatory flip-flops,” cornerback Byron Jones said on the NFLPA call. “Brian Flores did a great job of stepping up and giving us a template that works for everybody.”

It is not known if the Patriots were able to negotiate anything with Bill Belichick, but the media will be allowed to observe practice this Thursday.

The fact that hundreds of players don’t want to boycott offseason workouts will make it virtually impossible for the NFLPA to achieve its ultimate goal of canceling the offseason altogether. But players on several teams still were able to make some gains and find compromise with their coaches.

SAME TEAM?

Players, union don’t always agree

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady urged players to stick together when boycotting off-season workouts. Patrick Smith/Getty

Of course, there is plenty of dissension among the 2,880 players, many of whom don’t see eye-to-eye with the NFLPA on the merits of trying to change the offseason program.

“This is the wrong hill to die on,” one 10-plus-year veteran player told me.

On one side of the issue are veterans such as Richard Sherman, Brandon Graham, and Tom Brady, who spoke on the NFLPA call and are driving forces behind the boycott.

“Just because we’ve had offseasons the way we’ve had for 20-plus years doesn’t mean that’s the best thing for the health and well-being of the players,” said Brady, who urged players to stick together in the boycott. “There needs to be a negotiation for everyone — not just what only works for the coaches, or what only works for the owners.”

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter, a center for the Browns, said that the 2020 season proved that offseason workouts aren’t necessary.

“For many, it was eye-opening,” Tretter wrote. “Players felt better, physically and mentally, and the injury data supports those anecdotes.”

On the other side are hundreds of players who like offseason workouts. One reason is the camaraderie.

“The brotherhood that exists in the locker room, the relationships in place, that’s the foundation of everything we do,” Patriots captain Matthew Slater told me earlier this offseason. “I’m hopeful that this year we’ll have a chance to build on some of those relationships before July and really put a foundation in place to have success.”

Other players believe that they need the work in the offseason, especially younger players.

“Those guys need the reps to help us win,” the veteran player said. “Rookies were lost last year. Guys are out of shape and the team needs eyes on them. Teams need time to develop. We did the statement [about boycotting workouts], then two days later we came together to slap everyone around with a dose of reality. We need the work.”

The Ja’Wuan James situation has also left many players feeling misled by the NFLPA. James stayed away from offseason workouts per the NFLPA’s advice and tore his Achilles’ working out on his own, allowing the Broncos to void his $10 million salary and release him May 14. James didn’t seem to have a full grasp of the situation until he was injured.

“@NFLPA if your gonna advise all of us we need you to have our backs on the other end of this,” James wrote on Twitter.

But that’s the flaw of the NFLPA’s boycott. There’s not much the union can do for James. Player contracts are explicit: Salaries are protected only if the injury happens at a team facility. Players working out on their own are putting their salary and roster spot at risk.

Executive director DeMaurice Smith said the NFLPA is considering filing a grievance against the Broncos, but it is unlikely to go anywhere.

“Ja’Wuan James doesn’t deserve a penny,” the veteran player said. “Players are shocked by this? This is the way it’s been forever.”

The NFLPA’s attempted boycott amounts to trying to re-litigate part of a CBA that it just agreed to a year ago. Brady spoke for six minutes on the recent NFLPA call and was fiery and passionate about canceling OTAs, but where was this last year during the CBA negotiation? All we heard from Brady was a tweet saying, “Well done De,” when the player vote was taking place.

There is also the question about the NFLPA’s true motivation. Its contention that offseason workouts lead to more injuries is dubious at best, especially since ACL and MCL tears were at five-year highs last season.

Instead, some say the boycotts are about something much simpler — preventing younger players from impressing coaches and taking the jobs of older players. Graham, a pass rusher for the Eagles, hinted at that on the NFLPA call.

“The offseason was never intended for us to be losing our spots way before training camp,” Graham said. “Now it’s just all about competing, run them into the ground, let’s see who’s standing at the end.”

This episode highlights why the NFLPA struggles so much compared to other pro sports unions. It has the largest membership, and too many players with competing interests, to be able to negotiate with a cohesive strategy.

ETC.

Trading Jones won’t be easy

The Falcons have expressed interest in trading Julio Jones. Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Multiple reports have pegged the Falcons as looking to trade star receiver Julio Jones but haven’t been able to find a market for him. Jones, 32, is still elite when healthy, but health is now a problem for him.

Jones is coming off an injury-plagued 2020 season in which he missed seven games with a lingering hamstring issue. The Falcons also had less than $600,000 in cap space as of Friday morning, per NFLPA records, and trading Jones could create nearly $15 million in new cap money that can be used this year or rolled over into next year.

Jones has three years and $38.3 million left on his contract, including a fully guaranteed salary of $15.3 million this year. That’s a lot for another team to commit to a receiver who isn’t getting younger and now has injury questions, and it’s understandable why teams would be wary of giving up high draft picks in a trade.

But a trade seems inevitable, and here’s betting that better offers will emerge closer to the June 1 deadline. The Falcons will wait until after June 1 to officially trade Jones, because it spreads out his salary-cap hit over two years and saves them $15 million in cap space this year.

As for Jones’s suitors, the Ravens, Dolphins, Colts, Titans, Raiders, Washington, Bears, Cardinals, and 49ers look like they have a spot ready for Jones. The Patriots will be rumored, but based on how they paid their free agents this offseason — giving big money to tight ends and moderate money to receivers — it appears that they view wide receiver as more of a complementary role in their offense.

Tebow signing is understandable

Tim Tebow will reunite with Urban Meyer, his head coach at Florida, when he joins the Jaguars 90-man roster. Phil Sandlin/Associated Press

The Jaguars did the inevitable on Thursday when they finally signed Tim Tebow to their 90-man roster. Tebow, who will be 34 this fall, signed as a tight end, a position he has never played. A few thoughts:

▪ Let’s be honest, we know what this is really about — selling jerseys, making the Jaguars relevant, and taking some of the pressure off No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. And I have no problem with any of that. Tebow taking up a roster spot isn’t really hurting anyone — the Patriots have two long snappers and three kickers on their 90-man roster. Tebow’s quest to make the team and play a new position is far more interesting than what another bottom-of-the-roster player would bring to the table.

▪ The Jaguars can’t be required by the NFL to do HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this year because they have a first-year coach in Urban Meyer. But there’s nothing stopping the Jaguars from volunteering. Between Meyer, Lawrence, and Tebow, the Jaguars have plenty of intriguing story lines and would be a great choice for the show. Maybe it would help them sell a few more tickets and jerseys, too.

▪ Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, who had Tebow for one ill-fated season in 2012, isn’t buying the hype.

“I don’t see how a 34-year-old backup tight end makes the Jaguars roster,” he wrote for The 33rdTeam. “A big part of his responsibility will be covering kicks. I do not see him doing that effectively at his age.”

HBCU players are shut out

NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice attended an HBCU. Martha Jane Stanton/Associated Press

Some of the top players in NFL history came form Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Jerry Rice (Mississippi Valley State), Walter Payton (Jackson State), Mel Blount (Southern), Jackie Slater (Jackson State), Michael Strahan (Texas Southern), Steve McNair (Alcorn State), and Shannon Sharpe (Savannah State) are just a few.

So it was a bit shocking to see that no HBCU players were taken in this year’s NFL Draft. Usually a handful will get drafted each year, and Alabama State tackle Tytus Howard was a first-round pick in 2019.

One big problem was that no HBCU program played football last fall because of the pandemic. But plenty of players who sat out last year still got drafted.

“You [heavily scout] at other FCS programs, why not do it at the HBCU level as well?” Howard coach Larry Scott told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s something that I think systematically has to change, and it needs to change right now.”

Extra points

Erie County (N.Y.) executive Mark Poloncarz said this past week that it’s still his intention to require all fans to be vaccinated in order for the Bills to have 100 percent capacity at games, and he said he now has the support of New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo. But this conjures a few questions. Will no children under 12 be allowed to attend a Bills game? And what about players? The NFL is not requiring players to get vaccinated, and several players, such as Bills receiver Cole Beasley, have questioned the purpose of getting the vaccine. Players were not exempt from local mask mandates on the sideline last year; will they be exempt from vaccination mandates? … The Texans keep collecting mediocre quarterbacks like they’re going out of style. They have signed Tyrod Taylor, traded for Ryan Finley, and drafted Davis Mills, added Jeff Driskel this past week, and could emerge as a landing spot for Jarrett Stidham if he is squeezed out of New England. With Deshaun Watson now posting workout photos to Instagram, it seems only a matter of time until he is traded … Lions coach Dan Campbell says a lot of crazy things — he talked about biting kneecaps in his introductory news conference, and this past week on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, said he would give up an arm for a Super Bowl ring and said he wanted a pet lion to keep at the team facility — but perhaps Campbell knows what he’s doing. His antics are harmless fun and may help keep things loose in the locker room and take some pressure off the players … Interesting note from NBC’s Peter King, that the Dolphins asked the NFL not to give them a bye following their Week 6 game in London, the first time that will happen. A return trip home from London is not much different from a return home from a West Coast game. … A change.org petition to get the NFL to retire Pat Tillman’s No. 40 league-wide racked up more than 13,000 signatures as of Friday.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.