Phillips Andover baseball loses unbeaten mark, but doubleheader split with rival Exeter perfect way to end season

“That was a great game — an instant classic, as they say,” Phillips Andover coach Kevin Graber said. “When it comes to Andover-Exeter and your ancient rival, just throw everything out the window. Both teams are going to play hard and play well.”

In a dramatic 13-inning affair, Middlebury-bound Max Lucas smacked a single into right field to score Jake Shapiro for the 5-4 Phillips Exeter walkoff win, ending Big Blue’s hopes of a perfect season.

Phillips Andover entered Saturday’s baseball doubleheader against Phillips Exeter undefeated and ranked 19th in the country by Perfect Game. Without an opportunity to play for a Central New England Prep School Championship, the biggest games of the season were between the archrivals that first competed in 1878.

Phillips Exeter (11-8) tied the game at 2 apiece in the bottom of the seventh, with Holy Cross commit Nick Wang plating Danville, N.H., native Tyler Bozek. Wang, a native of Waban, finished the first contest 4 for 5 with two runs, an RBI, and a walk. After Phillips Andover (13-1) plated two runs in the top of the ninth, Big Red countered with two of their own, courtesy of RBI singles by Bates-bound Owen Fox and Lucas.

“I love the way this team competes,” Phillips Exeter coach Tim Mitropoulos said. “That’s all I’ve ever asked for. They did it really well today. I’m so happy for them, especially for the seniors, to grind it out. [The seniors] really led the way this year and to go against that team, to get that done, was outstanding.”

Phillips Exeter's Nick Wang (8) and Kosta Mocklis converge for a foul ball during Saturday's 13-inning Game 1 victory. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In the second game of the doubleheader, a 1-0 Phillips Andover win, Rowley native Thomas White tossed a complete game shutout, striking out 15 while allowing just two hits and walking one. White is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the country in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game. The 6-foot-5-inch, 200-pound pitcher has touched as high as 97 miles per hour, using his fastball to overpower hitters.

“He’s been touched by the baseball gods with an incredible amount of ability,” Graber said of White. “He competes, he wants the ball in big situations. He just takes a deep breath and makes pitches. It also helps that he throws 94 with a hammer. It’s like a videogame.”

Big Blue’s lone run came in the second inning when Assumption-bound Eric Giarnese’s sacrifice fly to center field scored Fordham commit Sebastian Mexico.

Phillips Andover is 11-time Central New England Prep champions, but Graber identified this year’s Big Blue team as the most talented he’s ever coached. Eleven seniors graced the roster, nine of which will move on to play college baseball. A combination of blue-chip prospects and diamonds in the rough helped carry Big Blue to 13 wins and national exposure.

“Us cracking the national rankings, it kind of caught me by surprise,” Graber said. “There’s no championship game this year, so we didn’t talk about this, but every game became a championship game. Those rankings became our championship game — you know, let’s see how high we can get. Not having a championship game is kind of OK when you finish your season against your rival. It’s like the Army-Navy game.”

Thomas White, the top-ranked Class of 2023 prospect in the country, allowed just two hits and a walk Saturday and struck out 15. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Arlington 5, Winchester 4 — Junior Brendan Flynn picked up the win on the mound, striking out seven across four innings for the visiting Spy Ponders (5-1). Junior Evan O’Rourke had a double and two RBIs in the Middlesex League win.

Bishop Stang 8, Bishop Fenwick 2 — Jacob Laudati threw six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four to pick up the Catholic Central win for the 15th-ranked Spartans (7-1, 6-1). Cam Letourneau and Max Brulport had two RBIs apiece for Stang.

Bridgewater-Raynham 10, New Bedford 5 — Senior Jacob Balsamo had 3 hits, 3 runs and 2 RBI for the visiting Trojans (8-1). Michael Loguidice was the winning pitcher, lasting six innings in the Southeast Conference contest.

East Boston 14, O’Bryant 4 — Freshman Jared Pacitta earned his first career win for the Jets (2-2), allowing just two runs and tossing three strikeouts in four innings in the Boston City League win.

Hamilton-Wenham 5, North Reading 0 — Senior Luke McClintock dazzled with 10 strikeouts while allowing one hit and one walk in the complete game shutout for the visiting Generals (6-1) in the Cape Ann League.

Latin Academy 10, Boston English 0 — Senior Lorenzo Bartoloni fired six hitless innings with four strikeouts to propel the visiting Dragons (7-1) to 6-0 in the Boston City League. Senior Jeren Pimental had two hits, two RBIs, and three runs scored for Latin Academy.

Melrose 1, Wilmington 0 — Ronan Donahue tossed a complete game shutout scattering four hits and striking out seven to power the host Red Raiders to 2-3 in the Middlesex League.

Newburyport 7, Amesbury 6 — Junior Quinn Fortuna’s single put the ball in play in the bottom of the seventh and allowed junior Luke Stallard to score from second on an error to keep the 20th-ranked Clippers undefeated in the Cape Ann League. Newburyport (7-0) trailed 6-0 in the middle of the fifth inning before senior Jake Buontempo’s three-run homer got the Clippers back in the game.

North Andover 6, Central Catholic 0 — Brendan Holland threw a complete game shutout, allowing only four hits and striking out 12 for the top-ranked Scarlet Knights (6-0) at home. Nik Ankiewicz had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs in the Merrimack Valley contest.

Reading 5, Belmont 1 — Chris Shin hurled a one-hitter and belted a double as the host Rockets moved to 5-1 in the Middlesex League.

St. Mary’s 3, Bishop Feehan 1 — Aiven Cabral tossed a 14-strikeout complete game to help the visiting Spartans (5-4) upset the previously unbeaten No. 8 Shamrocks (8-1) in the Catholic Central. With the teams deadlocked at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning, Jason Donohue knocked in Tommy Falasca before Cabral’s RBI double drove in Donohue to give St. Mary’s the decisive 3-1 lead.

Boys’ lacrosse

Bishop Feehan 12, St. Mary’s 10 — The visiting Shamrocks (5-2) were down 10-9 late after the Spartans scored five straight goals. But sophomore Mason Koloski tied the game, and junior Craig Scharland scored the game-winner and insurance goal to put Feehan on top in the Catholic Central League clash.

Bishop Fenwick 9, Bishop Stang 7 — Liam Hill netted three goals and Anthony Sasso scored a goal and three assists for the visiting Crusaders (3-3). Manny Alvarez Segee (2 goals, 1 assist), Connor Sturnolio (goal, assist) and Aiden Anthony (goal, assist) helped power the Crusaders offense in the Catholic Central League win.

Mashpee 16, North Quincy 11 — Jack Howard potted 7 goals and 1 assist and Caesar Hendricks scored 4 times and added 6 assists for the visiting Falcons (4-1). Jack Stone (1 goal, 1 assist) and Gabe Pereira (2 goals, 2 assists) also contributed offensively in the nonleague contest.

Scituate 11, Cohasset 7 — Gus Beaudry and Jim Sullivan each scored three goals and Pat DeMatteo tallied two goals and two assists for the visiting Sailors (5-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Weston 10, Nantucket 4 — Christos Iatridis (1 goal, 5 assists) and Colin Delduchetto (5 goals, 1 assist) powered the visiting Wildcats (4-3) to the nonleague victory.

Girls’ lacrosse

Lincoln-Sudbury 12, Wayland 2 — With five goals from Kean Sneath and four from Sophie Brindisi, the Warriors (4-0) picked up a Dual County League road win.

Marblehead 10, Peabody 5 — Fehr Gillett netted three goals, and Maddie Erskine, Sydney Langton and Molly Forbes each scored twice for the host Magicians (3-2). Elizabeth Driscoll made 13 saves in the Northeastern Conference matchup.

Masconomet 16, Beverly 2 — Senior Morgan Bovardi led 20th-ranked Masco (6-0) with four goals to go along with her three assists in the Northeastern Conference win.

Pembroke 6, Silver Lake 4 — Mikayla Horvath tallied 13 saves for the visiting Titans (4-3) in Patriot League action.

Westwood 20, Longmeadow 3 — Senior Ashley Mackin and junior Lindsey Diomede had six goals apiece and sophomore Ava Connaughton (3 goals) facilitated with seven assists in the nonleague win for the top-ranked Wolverines (8-0) in Longmeadow.

Boys’ rugby

Cambridge 31, Brookline 29 — Nick Oliveira-Chase scored three tries for the Falcons (2-0) and went 5 for 5 on kicks, including the game-winner with no time left on the clock.

Softball

Arlington 4, Winchester 0 — Janelle Lucente fanned 10 in her Middlesex League one-hitter for the host Spy Ponders (3-3).

Bishop Stang 11, Bishop Fenwick 8 — Mikayla Brighton (4-for-5, 2 stolen bases), Emma Gomes (4-for-4, 3 RBIs), Grace Motto (2-for-5, 2 RBIs), Avery Clough (3-for-4), Hannah Ramalho (2-for-3), and Olivia Brosseau (home run) powered the Spartans (2-5) to the Catholic Central win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Sturgis East 2 — With the game tied at two apiece, the bases loaded, and one out, Gabby Tanon hit a walkoff single to right field to lift the Dolphins (3-4) over the visiting Storm (3-3) in a Cape and Islands League battle. The game was a pitching duel between Sturgis East’s Sophia Bruno and Dennis-Yarmouth’s Julia Hicks, each of whom finished with 2 walks and 10 strikeouts.

Woburn 14, Lexington 2 — Junior Tiffany Bryant blasted a three-run homer and senior Grace Sgroi had three hits in the Middlesex League win for the host Tanners (6-0).

Colin Bannen, Emma Healy, Ethan Fuller, and Steven Sousa contributed to this report.