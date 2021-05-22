Revolution dispatch 10-man New York Red Bulls, retake lead of Eastern Conference

The Revolution, who visit FC Cincinnati next Saturday, played most of the game with a numerical advantage. The Red Bulls (2-4-0, 6 points) took an early lead, but lost central defender Andres Reyes to a 38th-minute red card.

Adam Buksa finished the clinching goal on a breakaway involving Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil in the 82nd minute as the Revolution (4-1-2, 14 points) remained in first place in the Eastern Conference with their fourth successive home victory.

FOXBOROUGH – The Revolution got their three Designated Players on the same page for an extended time Saturday night, and the result was a 3-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium.

Reyes opened the scoring, heading home a Frankie Amaya corner kick in the seventh minute. But Reyes departed after being issued two cautions in a seven-minute span late in the half. First, Reyes sent Matt Polster into the signage across from the benches in the 31st minute, the impact leaving a dent in the boards. Then Reyes was shown a second yellow card after a late challenge on Gil in the 38th minute.

Bou equalized in the 36th minute, running on to an Arnor Traustason through ball, holding off Sean Nealis, then finishing into the left side of the net past Carlos Coronel. Nealis, replacing the injured Aaron Long, appeared to keep Bou onside as Reyes was positioned near the halfway line.

Tajon Buchanan broke the deadlock with a move on the left side of the penalty area, skipping past Nealis and finishing from a tight angle past Coronel in first half added time.

The Revolution DPs broke the game open in the second half. On the final goal, substitute Tommy McNamara played it out to Bou on the right wing, who played a give-and-go with Gil then found Buksa to finish into an open net.

