In a season of inconsistency, Celtics have been able to count on Jayson Tatum, and opponents have noticed

“The best thing I’d say about JT is how he stays the same no matter what the lineup is,” Durant said. “Guys are in and out. He had COVID, his running mate [ Jaylen Brown ] is out for the rest of the season, Kemba [ Walker ] was in and out of the lineup, and he stayed solid with the way he played the game, changing styles from scoring from the top of the key to the post, from either side of the floor, adding the passing into the game now.”

NEW YORK — This Celtics season has been filled with injuries and absences caused by COVID-19, and up to this point it certainly has not gone according to plan. But forward Jayson Tatum has mostly remained a constant amid the challenges, and Nets superstar Kevin Durant , for one, has noticed.

Tatum averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this season and was named an All-Star for the second year in a row. He is in contention to be selected for an All-NBA team, which would trigger about $32 million in incentives in the five-year contract extension he signed last fall.

“I feel like he had some blinders on and just focused in on developing and continuing to grow as a player, and that’s what I admire the most from afar,” Durant said. “But he’s learning more and more about NBA defenses, and as a young guy, he’s been through so much already. He’s only going to get smarter. At this point, people are throwing everything at him, and he’s handling it pretty well.”

Stevens unmasked

NBA head coaches who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have been cleared to remove their masks during these playoffs. Celtics coach Brad Stevens is in that group and was eager for this small return to normalcy prior to Game 1 of Boston’s opening-round playoff series against the Nets.

“I think a lot of times, especially as we get into these louder environments as more people come into the stands, you call actions or signs or things with hand signals, but you also usually mouth it,” Stevens said. “So I think that, in those empty arenas, you could hear everything with or without a mask. Now that it’s not empty anymore, you’re obviously going to have to lean on the combination of verbal cues, hand signals, and guys getting used to reading lips on some of those calls. I think that those are things that we get used to.”

He just might have to be a bit more careful with his interactions with officials, and a bit more aware of the rolling cameras.

“As I always say with an 11- and 15-year-old at home, it’s been a lot easier to say the wrong thing with a mask on and not get caught on the internet than maybe it was before,” Stevens quipped.

Welcome sight

The Barclays Center was cleared to welcome about 13,000 fans for Saturday night’s playoff game, a substantial increase from the end of the regular season.

“To have fans back in at playoffs time is special,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “I think it’s a reward for our players for what’s been a difficult year.”

TD Garden will ramp up its crowd sizes next week, too, after state and local officials cleared Massachusetts sports venues to open at full capacity starting May 29. After being maxed out at about 25 percent capacity earlier this month, the Garden will welcome more fans for Friday’s Game 3 before operating at nearly full capacity for Sunday’s Game 4.

Cleared to play

Celtics center Robert Williams, who had missed five of the last seven games and parts of the other two because of a turf toe injury, was cleared to play Saturday.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.