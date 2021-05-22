Tufts women’s lacrosse holds off St. John Fisher to reach national championship game

Emily Games scored four goals and Anna Clarke added three as the Tufts women’s lacrosse advanced to the NCAA Division 3 championship game with a 12-10 victory over St. John Fisher on the campus of Roanoke College in Salem, Va., on Saturday.
The Jumbos (10-0) will play Salisbury (19-0) for the national title on Sunday at 5 p.m. Tufts lost to the Sea Gulls, 14-11, in the 2019 national semifinals.
Tufts’ stout defense, backstopped by Molly Laliberty’s nine saves, held Brittany Halpin and Alyssa Sproule, the Cardinals’ leading scorers, to two goals each.
Two goals apiece from Clarke and Games helped Tufts race to a 6-1 lead at the 18:40 mark of the first half. The Jumbos held an 8-4 advantage at the break.
St. John Fisher (18-2) scored three of the first four goals in the second half, with Kathleen Salanger’s strike at the 19:16 mark cutting the deficit to 9-7.
Clarke made if 10-7 before Alyssa Sabotka and Sproule scored to make it 10-9 at 11:04.
Tufts’ Kirsten Grazewski and St. John Fisher’s Sydney DeGirolamo (two goals, three assists) then traded goals before Games, the Jumbos’ all-time leading goal scorer, put the finishing touch on the win with her fourth goal of the game with 5:03 remaining, sending Tufts to its first national championship game.
“I’m really proud of our team’s effort. We never expect perfection, just high-level effort the whole time, and that’s exactly what we got,” said Tufts coach Courtney Shute.