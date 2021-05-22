Undefeated Winchester girls’ tennis is looking to get back to the state final

“There is something about going on a run together that creates a strong bond between them,” said Lowder.

Coach Greg Lowder , in his fourth season, believes running is great conditioning. It gives his players the endurance to win long points, especially late in the season. It might not be their favorite activity, but eventually they see the benefits.

If you see a group of Winchester High students on a run, don’t assume it is the track team. It might just be the girls’ tennis team.

The friendship and endurance earned while pounding the pavement have lifted Winchester, which was a state finalist in 2018 and 2019, and has a 6-0 record this spring. Winchester isn’t just undefeated, it has won its six Middlesex League matchups by a combined score of 28-2.

The 19-player roster includes bold rookies and experienced veterans. Some of those first-years showed up in the preseason with a great deal of mettle, leading to some lineup surprises.

“The lineup you have in your mind going into the season often changes,” said Lowder. “Kids will take charge and move themselves up and down in the lineup. Our goal over the past few months is to build the best lineup for our team.”

One of the newcomers, freshman Kaitlin Tan, surprised many by earning the top spot, and she has not disappointed. She has lost only two matches, both to Reading’s own first singles freshman phenom, Anna Nguyen.

“[Tan] has incredible feel for the ball and for her strokes,” said Lowder.

It wasn’t easy for Tan to gain that top spot. Caroline Fredey, who is bound for Division 1 Holy Cross in the fall, held the slot during her sophomore year in 2019. Fredey, whom Lowder calls “the nicest kid on earth,” is playing well this season at second singles while helping the newcomers get acclimated. High-energy sophomore Claire Lupien rounds out the individuals.

Competition was also fierce for first doubles, with sophomore Abby Wilson and junior Maddy Buck earning the position. The pairing made incredible strides in the offseason.

“They are great friends,” said Lowder. “They worked on how to cover the court and how to deal with opponents who might be more competitive than them.”

The backbone of Winchester is at second doubles, with battle-tested seniors Caroline Andrews and Olivia DeMichaelis not only pairing up at the slot, but serving as captains. Grace Thompson, the third captain, has been a key part of Winchester’s doubles lineup in the past, but a knee injury suffered in the last volleyball game of the Fall II season took her out of her final season of tennis.

The loss of Thompson, who was at second doubles through 2019′s deep postseason run, is unfortunate. Once the state tournament rolls around, which Winchester will elect to play in, doubles teams can make or break title chances.

“We are only going to be good as our doubles allow us to be,” said Lowder.

If the season’s results so far are any indication, doubles will allow Winchester to be great. After two consecutive Division 2 state title losses to Martha’s Vineyard, Winchester hopes it has the endurance to get there again and have the third time be a charm.

“We would love to get back to that match, whether it is against Martha’s Vineyard or someone else,” said Lowder.

Perfect season?

Winchester's Caroline Fredey returns a shot in her match against Arlington. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

A fantastic point of symmetry is brewing at Winchester’s Middlesex League rival Reading.

In 1993, Chrissy Cerretani recorded the first undefeated season for a Rockets tennis player, boys or girls.

Now a first-year coach of the Rockets, the former ATP Tour coach’s record could possibly be broken by Nguyen, and Cerretani couldn’t be prouder.

“It is unbelievable that it is happening like this,” said Cerretani. “I am so honored to be her coach.”

Nguyen, who is ranked second in her USTA age group in New England, is 6-0 this season with four matches remaining.

Cerretani, who played at Clemson and Boston University before embarking on a 20-year coaching career, said that in addition to being immensely talented, Nguyen thrives in a team environment. She has been nationally ranked for years but still makes time for the high school team for the camaraderie.

It’s very familiar to Cerretani, who was also nationally ranked and joined Reading’s squad as a sophomore for similar reasons. She hopes that the love of the game that both exhibit translates to a rebirth for Reading, which has struggled in recent years.

“I am so proud of them all,” said Cerretani. “We are a very young team, but they have made incredible improvements.”