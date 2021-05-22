China becomes second country to drive a rover on Mars

China became the world’s second nation to deploy a vehicle on the surface of Mars when a solar-powered rover began an exploration for potential evidence of life.

The Zhurong rover started roaming the Red Planet late Saturday morning Beijing time, Chinese authorities said. This comes a week after China joined the United States and the former Soviet Union in being the only countries to have landed a mission on Mars, which scientists say is a more technically difficult feat than doing the same on the moon. (The Soviet Union lost contact with its Mars probe seconds after landing.)

China is the only country to have successfully orbited, landed and deployed a land vehicle on its debut Mars mission, according to Reuters. Zhurong, which is named after the Chinese god of fire, is equipped with ground-penetrative radar and a topography camera for a mission that is scheduled for 90 days. Other solar-powered rovers have survived for longer.