‘SNL’ takes aim at Donald Trump, President Biden, and more. Watch sketches from the season finale

The sketch comedy show wrapped up its unusual 46th season this weekend, with actress and model Anya Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit” serving as host and Lil Nas X as the musical guest. It was the first time the entire season, Taylor-Joy said during her opening monologue, that a full audience was watching.

Amid a year dominated by the life-altering impacts of the pandemic, “Saturday Night Live” continued its run on-air, but not without restrictions forcing the show to make various changes — from extended breaks to at-home episodes.

Before the sketches started rolling, the cast first reflected on the past year and just how “crazy” it was.

“We went from doing very weird shows at home to terrifying shows in-person,” Bowen Yang said.

“Everyone else was fleeing New York, but Lorne [Michaels] was like, ‘We should go back — for comedy,’” Ego Nwodim chimed in.

“Yeah, it was a perfect environment for laughs,” Heidi Gardner added.

The cast exchanged memories — including getting tested for coronavirus alongside celebrity hosts, how people in New York City banged pots and pans for first responders each evening before the trend phased out, and masked rehearsals. Chris Rock, the first host of the season, then took the stage.

“Here’s how messed up the world was when I hosted. I wanted Kanye West to be the musical guest — and he couldn’t do it because he was running for president. Remember that?” Rock said. “Also the week I was here, the sitting president who said COVID would disappear got COVID.”

He continued: “Then the election was over, and Heat Miser loses, right? Big moment for ‘SNL.’ Clearly the right time to leave to end the season. But no, these idiots did twelve more shows. Even Jim Carrey knew it was time to go home.”

The jokes aimed at Donald Trump didn’t stop there. But the current commander-in-chief wasn’t spared either.

During the “Weekend Update” segment of the show, co-host Colin Jost began by also comparing how the season was ending to how it started out. “I have to say I think that the country is in a better place than when we started the season,” he said.

“In September, there were headlines like ‘Will the president destroy democracy?’” Jost said. “And who can forget that time when the president tried to murder Congress? Apparently, Congress can, since the Senate is likely to block a bipartisan investigation into the Capitol riots, thanks to opposition from Mitch McConnell.”

Jost then poked fun at President Biden with a lighthearted joke about how he drove Ford’s new all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck at a manufacturing plant in Michigan this past week.

“You’re probably thinking, ‘Haha, he’s old. I bet he drives slow.’ Well, watch this,” Jost said. A video of Biden flooring it after speaking to the media — who let out laughs — was then played.

“Jesus, Joe. I’m not going to lie, that made me think we were about to have our first female president,” Jost quipped. “Last time a guy his age drove that fast he traveled into the future.”

Other sketches aired throughout the night included one about two teams of designer angels — one tasked with developing the human woman and the other the human man — another that featured a song about Pride Month, which lacked its usual festivities last year, and one where Aidy Bryant and Taylor-Joy hosted a college panel.

“Thank you for staying with us through an election, an insurrection, and an objection that there was an insurrection,” Cecily Strong said.

“And as someone who played Rudy Giuliani and experienced the year through his eyes, I can tell you, it was one wild ride, baby,” Kate McKinnon added.

